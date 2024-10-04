Navratri 2024 Day 3 Color: How to style your grey outfits to office and garba in a celebrity way

Tomorrow, October 5, marks day 3 of Navratri 2024, and we're embracing a chic and simple approach with grey. Get ready to elevate your style from mundane office attire to a stunning traditional ensemble, ideal for those lively garba nights. Whether you prefer beautiful sarees or classy kurtis, we have some celebrity-inspired grey outfits that will let you dance your heart out in true desi fashion.

1. Alia Bhatt

Looking for something subtle and stylish? Then check out this white kurta featuring grey detailing, effortlessly paired with ankle pants. Alia Bhatt was spotted slaying her minimal look in a grey-embroidered white kurta with a dupatta—perfect for a quick festive transition.

For a low-key vibe, Alia complemented her outfit with a sleek low bun and oversized sunglasses. Additionally, she elevated her look with golden block heels, perfect for dancing and traveling comfortably. To add an elegant touch, the Gangubai actress opted for small earrings, making this outfit the ideal go-to for last-minute plans.

If you’re someone who wants to keep it simple yet stylish, it’s time to add this outfit to your wardrobe. For a more opulent look, you can style this kurta with oxidized jewelry, exuding the perfect traditional vibes.

2. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh's saree look is the perfect Navratri outfit, transitioning effortlessly from the office to festive celebrations. She shared a picture wearing a gorgeous grey saree featuring white floral prints, making it a graceful choice for the occasion. The talented actress styled the six-yard wonder with a shimmery sleeveless blouse, adding an extra touch of glam to her look.

With glossy cheeks and subtle lipstick, this Keerthy Suresh-inspired ensemble is the ideal transition from a busy workday to a dazzling Garba night. The Baby John actress accessorized her look with pearl earrings and a statement watch, creating a perfect, glamorous, festive-ready appearance.

3. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's grey saree look is all about grace and elegance. This beautiful saree features a colorful floral pattern with pops of pink, yellow, and blue. The Call Me Bae actress draped this stunning piece effortlessly and paired it with a thin-strapped, deep-neck blouse. The sleek and elegant blouse, featuring a matching floral pattern, perfectly complements the saree.

For a radiant look, Ananya opted for a middle-parted clean bun. To enhance the traditional style, she accessorized with long round earrings and statement rings adorned with stones—perfect for shining at a Garba night.

4. Anushka Sharma

Enjoy the festive vibe in an Anushka Sharma-inspired grey Anarkali suit, featuring a flowy bottom and shiny fabric that gives a regal touch to the look. For an elegant vibe, Anushka beautifully carried her outfit with a dupatta adorned with delicate sparkle, perfect for a festive touch. The golden border on the edges of the dupatta and the Anarkali suit adds a subtle yet standout detail.

To elevate her outfit, the Sultan actress opted for long golden earrings and rings that add just the right amount of glamour. She kept the accessories simple, allowing her outfit to shine all night long. Keeping the focus on the ensemble, Anushka chose a minimalist hairstyle, tying back a portion of her hair and leaving the rest down for a sleek and polished finish.

These celebrity-inspired Navratri looks are perfect for a smooth transition from formal office wear to a shiny Garba night—embracing the festival with style and comfort.

