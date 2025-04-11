Preity Zinta’s airport look screams ‘pretty woman’ as she dons comfy outfit with Rs 2,64,000 Gucci bag

Preity Zinta has been melting hearts with her acting skills since she joined the industry in the 90s. Time and again, she has managed to turn heads with her style and has taken over fans with her dimples. Spotted at the airport recently, Zinta was seen in a relaxed fit, showing off a luxury item with her look. Let’s take a closer look at how she put together her outfit.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor flaunted a simple top and jeans for her airport style. The luxe touch came with an expensive piece of fashion. Designed by the Italian luxury brand Gucci, the accessory, according to a third-party retailer, cost Rs 2,64,000. Picking a beige color with the signature designer strap, she made just the right choice to complement her outfit.

The star curated her look in a white and blue color palette. Opting for the perfect summer fashion, Zinta picked an eyelet pattern for the top. With a cropped cut, the shirt featured a button-down closure. Created by a fast fashion brand, it came with a price tag of Rs 2,950. The design, combined with the lightweight fabric, made it a breezy choice for warm weather and flight.

Going for an old-school style, Preity Zinta matched the top with a pair of denim pants. Instead of styling straight-cut jeans, which would be a usual choice for a relaxed-fit top, the actor chose a wide-legged fit and a dark blue shade. She quickly stopped to pose for the paps before dashing off for her travel plans.

Keeping it stylish, the Veer-Zaara star fashioned solid white colored sneakers with her ensemble. To stay comfy for her journey, she went for chunky style shoes. Adding more accessories to her look, she wore a few bangles on each wrist and beat the heat in style with some sunglasses.

Tying her hair in a ponytail, Preity walked out of her car with her phone, all set for her transit. Leaning towards the minimal side, she prioritized her skin and chose a hydrated makeup base. A touch of cheek tint and a peachy lip shade tied her look together beautifully.

What do you think of the actor’s airport style?

