Preity Zinta's 90s-inspired stylebook: 5 dresses and ethnic fits that make us go 'Dil Se!'

The 90s was a golden era for Bollywood, where movies were larger than life, the music was sensational, and fashion was all about unapologetic style. Fast-forward to today, Preity Zinta, the quintessential girl-next-door who debuted with Dil Se… in 1998, continues to enchant us with her dimpled smile and chic choices.

While she has effortlessly transitioned through decades of style evolution, there are moments when she gave us serious throwback vibes by channeling the best of nineties fashion in her recent looks. Keep reading as we dive into five of Preity Zinta's outfits that perfectly capture the essence of 90s magic.

Preity wore a minimalistic black toga dress at Paris Couture Week

Preity attended the Stephane Rolland show at Paris Couture Week and wore one of his creations. The black one-shoulder toga dress from the designer's collection showcased a minimalistic silhouette inspired by the 90s that blends the fluidity of drapes with clean lines.

She accessorized the ensemble with platform heels, a gold cuff bracelet, and a black clutch. Her tresses were in a twisted bun with side-sweeping strands gently falling on her glowing visage, highlighted with subtle wing liner and light pink pout.

Preity’s strapless Rahul Mishra gown is the modern-day version of 90s sequin dresses

For Rahul Mishra’s fashion show in Paris, Preity wore a figure-hugging white gown from his collection. It had a strapless sweetheart neckline, delicate sequinned embellishment reminiscent of the 90s, and sheer detail at the bottom.

She carried an ivory clutch, a solitaire, and a silver bracelet that sparkled on her ears and wrist while peep-toe heels completed her attire. Preity went with voluminous side-swept waves for hair and make-up that took the spotlight, and her glam was glowy yet pared back.

PZ gives her Diwali look a 90s spin with peacock blue velvet slit Anarkali

Slitted kurtas were all the rage in the nineties, and this luxe velvet Anarkali of Preity brings back that ethnic trend. She wore a custom-made peacock blue Anarkali by Sureena Chowdhri. Her floo-kissing festive kurta set featured antique gold aari and zardozi embroidery on its V-shaped neckline and hem, accentuated with beadwork and sequins.

She paired her regal Anarkali with a matching scallop-trimmed dupatta. Accessorizing with a potli bag, statement jhumkas, rings, traditional bracelets, and gold heels, Preity sported a sleek hairstyle and completed her understated glam with a black micro bindi.

Preity’s embroidered kurta set by MM is a new take on 90’s pink

Many leading ladies in 90s movies would don pink chiffon salwar suits, and Preity’s Eid look is a nod to the popularity of this saccharine hue. She wears an ivory dori embroidered short kurta with a matching palazzo and a dupatta by Manish Malhotra. PZ’s pretty-in-pink festive look has breezy silhouettes that give a touch of modernity.

She accessorized with polki chaadbalis and opted for a layered, side-swept hairstyle, smoky eyes, and a glossy peach-pink pout to elevate her graceful ethnic look.

Preity makes old-school charm come alive with a red polka dress

Polka dots were a well-loved print in the nineties, and we all adored those minidresses worn by our favorite sitcom starlets. This casual look of Preity in a red number with short sleeves and a V-neck gives us a fashion flashback.

Preity complemented her dress with a retro updo and sported her signature minimalist make-up. Her accessories included a dainty gold necklace, rings, bracelets, a wristwatch, and hoop earrings. She paired her little red polka dress with white high-top sneakers, another 90s style inspired by the grunge and hip-hop scene.

From playful prints to exquisite ethnic outfits and sleek high-fashion looks, PZ’s sartorial nods to the 90s blend nostalgia and modern elegance. These fabulous throwback moments have made on’90 it clear that Preity Zinta is forever our It-girl. Her effervescent aura and age-defying beauty still take us back to the peppy Bollywood rom-com that made us fall in love with her.

Which one of Preity’s looks inspired you to embrace the 90s style? Share your favorite with us in the comments.

