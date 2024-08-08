Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj walk hand-in-hand in unseen wedding anniversary special photo: 'There isn’t a love I have that is...'

Pan-India star Rana Daggubati and his lovely wife Miheeka Bajaj are one of the cutest couples in the South entertainment industry. The power couple have marked four years of pure marital bliss as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today (August 8).

To mark the special occasion, Miheeka took to her official Instagram page and shared an adorable picture with her husband, Rana Daggubati. Along with the photo, she penned a romantic caption.

Miheeka wrote, “Skipping along the road of life has never been more fun! Through the chaos and madness, you’re my stillness and happiness.”

Further, the star wife acknowledged the deep love and admiration she has for her husband and said, “There isn’t a love I have that is deeper than the one I have for you."

Judging by the picture, it looks to be from one of their trips abroad. The actor looks dashing as always in his denim, casual gray t-shirt with a jacket over it. On the other hand, his beloved wife opted for an orange mini-skirt and paired it with a full-sleeved white crop top.

For the unversed, Rana and Miheeka exchanged wedding vows during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple proved that love in the times of the pandemic was possible and all things beautiful.

The Baahubali actor, who is known to maintain a very private life, made his relationship with his now-wife Miheeka for the first time on May 12, 2020. Rana took to social media and dropped a picture with his lady love.

Later, on May 20, 2020, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's families hosted an intimate roka ceremony attended by Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, and other close family members. The duo finally got married on August 8, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios, as no films were being shot due to the pandemic. The wedding was attended by only 30 people.

The Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor said, ''I shot my wedding in VR and sent it to my family who couldn’t come, and all of that, and I sent them VR headsets so they could watch it. This is for real. So, we shot it in virtual reality and sent a bunch of VR boxes and sweets, and stuff for family and some friends.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in the Tamil film, 1945. Following that, he made a special cameo in the Telugu film, Spy. Moving forward, Rana will be next seen in the film Vettaiyan, led by Rajinikanth.

