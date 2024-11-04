Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rs 20,500 checkered maxi dress perfectly captures the essence of a laid-back vacation

When considering a staycation at a luxurious resort, the right outfit can elevate the experience. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently proved this effortlessly, enjoying a relaxing holiday at the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Amid the grand views of historic structures her striking long blue maxi dress truly stood out and captured our hearts. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned a blue checkered dress from Eka Studio with spaghetti straps that beautifully accentuated her shoulders. The maxi dress length is just above the ankles, making it perfect for vacations in warm weather. Additionally, the dress has ruffle detailing around the neckline, creating a relaxed and casual vibe that's ideal for lounging by the pool or taking a stroll around the resort. The price of her dress is Rs 20,500.

To add a finishing touch to her ensemble, Samantha settled for an exquisite pair of brown mojris. Along with being supremely comfy for walking about the resort, this traditional Indian footwear comes with a cultural touch. The earthy tones, however, serve to balance the brighter shades of her travel outfit perfectly.

Samantha layered several finger rings, adding an edgy touch to her appearance. The silver Jhumkis she chose are a quintessential accessory that never goes out of style. They enhance her beauty without overwhelming her look. They frame her face beautifully, drawing attention to her features.

Samantha chose minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. The nude makeup selection looked fresh and provided a natural appearance, perfect for daytime walks outside. A subtle amount of mascara defined her eyelashes and added volume to her eyes, creating an effortless appeal.

The nude lip color complemented her dress beautifully, enhancing its cool tones without being too bold. Her perfectly arched brows framed her face, giving her a polished look. The soft flush of color on her cheeks added a youthful touch, perfect for a fresh-faced vacation look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu styled her hair in a half-updo, which looks fantastic and serves multiple purposes. This hairstyle keeps her hair out of her face while allowing a few loose strands to fall gracefully. It’s a simple yet chic option that enhances her overall look and exudes comfort. Whether she’s heading to the swimming pool or exploring new places, pairing this hairstyle with accessories and minimal makeup will create the perfect vacation look!

