Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears Rs 2.4 crore belly button diamond ring with her airport look and it's BOMB

PC is back in India! Yes, our desi girl, aka Priyanka Chopra, has returned and was recently spotted at the airport, looking absolutely chic and fashionable in a co-ord set. Her look was not just about wearing a co-ord but making a statement—showing how a simple outfit can leave a strong impression. With its modern silhouette and trendy design, PC’s outfit is definitely one to bookmark for our shopping list. Also, don't miss out on that belly button diamond ring. So, let’s check out the details!

Our airport-style mood board just got another fabulous addition, none other than our favorite Priyanka Chopra. Arriving back in India, the actress decided to ditch the basics and opt for glam to make a style statement. She wore a printed co-ord set featuring shades of black, white, and grey—all neutral colors that complemented her look to perfection. For the base, she wore a black inner top, layered with a matching co-ord jacket. The loose sleeves and open front added an easy-breezy charm to her afternoon look.

She completed her ensemble with matching printed pants, designed in the same neutral shades. Priyanka Chopra's outfit is a perfect go-to look for various occasions like shopping, family gatherings, brunch, and more.

She elevated her gorgeous look with statement accessories. Her belly button was adorned with a diamond ring, approximately worth Rs 2.4 crores. The round earrings and rings added a minimal yet elegant touch to her look, allowing her outfit to take center stage. She shaded her eyes with oversized black-tinted sunglasses and left her straight hair open, parted at the side, flowing past her shoulders.

Advertisement

Keeping her makeup on point, she enhanced her smooth and radiant complexion with blushed cheekbones and a bold lipstick shade that exuded confidence. Prioritizing comfort, the Citadel actress decided to forgo heels and instead opted for white shoes.

When it comes to PC, we can always expect something extraordinary, and her recent airport look just proved that. From her carefully chosen outfit to her bold diamond belly button ring and striking makeup, everything about her look radiated confidence and style.