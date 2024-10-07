Shilpa Shetty Kundra wears a leather skirt with silk organza blouse, and it's not everyone's cup of tea

Regarding serving looks, Shilpa Shetty always knows how to add a twist. Recently, she attended an event dressed in a rich-brown ensemble and let us tell you, she looked so stunning that you would want to call her a fashion snack. She was dressed in a high-waisted brown skirt and a matching crop top.Let’s break down the attire in detail.

The actress turned a vision of a queen in an ensemble from the shelves of Bibhu Mohapatra Fall 2022 collection. The outfit had a brown high-waisted skirt with a sculpted bodice that worked to ensure the structure of her frame in a more defined manner and also gave a snatched vibe. The skirt flowed down into a pleated hem, skimming her ankles and adding a touch of softness to the structured waistline.

The top was a total showstopper. She wore it with a sheer brown organza blouse that complimented the skirt perfectly with some drama added into the scene. That blouse was accented by a mock neck and cuffed sleeves, bringing that high-fashion edge. Most exciting is that the sheer fabric of the top gave us a glimpse of a brown strappy top she wore beneath, adding a flirty and playful element.

The various materials used, ranging from the organza bodice of the top to the structured corset, were simply enchanting. Shilpa was able to pull off the look in a hot but still sweet manner, hence managing to combine stiff and soft elements.

To complete her rich brown outfit, the actress opted for a sleek choker with a dainty pendant that added just the right touch of elegance. She paired it with thick brown rings that brought an extra dose of edginess to her outfit. Her accessories were subtle yet impactful.

But it didn’t stop there. Her footwear was a total game-changer. She slipped into a pair of brown Mach & Mach boots that elevated her look to new heights. The choice of boots proved that she’s always one step ahead in her fashion game.

When it came to make-up, Shilpa kept the make-up minimal yet mesmerizing. Shilpa had on her brown glossy lips a caramel-like slight coat. Her cheeks were delicately blushed and highlighted to achieve that rosy, bronzed look.

Her eyes were soft and smokey, with mascara-laden lashes and a sweep of kajal to give that sultry edge, the kind of makeup that complemented her rather than fighting for attention with it. It was quite pleasing to the eye, much like how Shilpa is without any effort.

And of course, her hair was styled to perfection. She kept it simple yet striking with center-parted hair left open, cascading down in soft waves that added a relaxed look.

In this ensemble, Shilpa looked like a piece of art from head to toe and it is an example that monochrome looks are always a win when you can pull them off with this kind of charm.

