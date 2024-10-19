Shraddha Kapoor looks like belle of the ball in mesmerizing black velvet midi dress and we are completely swooning over her

Last night, October 18, the sweetheart of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor, attended an event in a gorgeous black velvet dress. It was enchanting and left everyone spellbound. Her princess-like charm worked once again, proving that she knows how to turn heads and steal hearts. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor set the bar sky high at the event, clad in a black velvet dress from the fall 2024 collection by Gauri & Nainika. Well, it wasn’t just any dress; it was a statement piece. With its strapless sweetheart neckline and structured bodice, the ensemble accentuated Shraddha’s silhouette.

The flared ankle-length skirt added a playful touch, allowing her to move gracefully. But what truly set the stunning all black outfit was the exquisite white floral hand-embroidered applique adorning the front. The delicate bloom added charm to the dress, making her look like a royal princess.

To let the dress shine, Shraddha opted for minimal accessories, teaming up her stunning outfit with a simple pair of hoop earrings. Her make-up was nothing short of perfection. With her rosy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and finely sculpted brows, she achieved a fresh and radiant glow. The eyeliner was on fleek, and a sweep of kohl around her eyes exemplified just the right amount of drama and also perfectly complemented the nude eyeshadow to keep the look balanced.

Shraddha’s hair styled in soft curls added a dash of romance to her overall appearance, which made her look more princess-like than ever. The mix of her beautiful gown and picture-perfect make-up pulled off a look that was stylish without ruining the traditional beauty.

Although we do not get to see Shraddha Kapoor as much as we would want to, she makes it all up when she goes out in a stunning outfit that ticks all the sartorial boxes of ours. An all-black outfit can be a go-to outfit for every fashionista, and Shraddha has given us an outfit to save for the forthcoming weekend bash.

Amidst all the over-the-top attire that one can find, it is the way Shraddha Kapoor styled her black velvet dress that stands out in all its simplicity. With her impeccable make-up, she reminded us all that sometimes less is truly more. Here’s to this Bollywood beauty for setting the bar high for glam night outs.

