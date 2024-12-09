Shraddha Kapoor’s festive red cropped jacket and wide-leg jeans are a perfect Christmas combo

When Shraddha Kapoor hits Dubai, it's not just about the glitz but also the glam! The actress recently flew to Dubai for an event, and her vacation style stole the show. Shraddha is giving major vacation fashion goals in an outfit that's cool, comfy, and classy. Her look for Dubai featured a stylish little short jacket over jeans, perfectly striking that easy high-street vibe. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

She looked confident and gorgeous in a body-hugging, fiery red top. She paired it with a matching jaw-dropping short red jacket that featured ribbed cuffs, a sleek zipper left unzipped for a laid-back vibe, sharp collars, and playful small prints scattered across it, adding just the right dose of fun.

Shraddha has got the balance just right by accessorizing her top with wide-legged denim jeans. The high waist really makes her outfit feel relaxed while even adding more length to her amazing frame. The neat tuck-in of a top added nice polish to the casual chic appearance.

Talking about the accessories, she went easy on accessories—tiny stud earrings for just the hint of sparkle and cool black sunglasses for a shot of celeb-approved swagger.

Her makeup was quite minimalistic, just showcasing her beautiful skin and natural beauty. With a matte finish, nude pink lips that gave more glow to her face and her signature radiant aura, Shraddha kept all eyes on her effortlessly.

Advertisement

To top it all off, her long, wavy hair gave the look the perfect romantic, breezy flavor for soaking in the skyline or strolling through the city streets.

This outfit is perfect to spice it up with bold colors and refine everything else. Swanky as it might be, from a spontaneous coffee dash to a glamorous vacation, Shraddha's look is evidence that a bold color styled with perfection is perfect for ace holiday fashion.

What do you think of Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant vacation vibe? Would you try her head-turning red ensemble? Let us know below.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor shows us how to effortlessly elevate workwear with a pop of color in an orange chikankari kurti