Shraddha Kapoor shows us how to effortlessly elevate workwear with a pop of color in an orange chikankari kurti

When it comes to nailing everyday chic, Shraddha Kapoor is the queen! Recently spotted in an orange chikankari kurti, the Bollywood star proved again why she's the darling of easy breezy fashion. This vibrant piece wasn’t just a kurti; it was a mood – bright, breezy, and beautifully embroidered!

Shraddha was spotted in an orange chikankari kurti and made a case for being understatedly glamorous; it comes with a round neck and full sleeves, along with intricate tone-on-tone chikankari embroidery, and mainly has one defining trait: Effortless Sophistication.

If you keep juggling between what's comfortable and what's professional, this is your solution - Shraddha's kurti. It's got that clean design, a lightweight fabric, and gracefully crafted embroidery that makes it perfect for workwear. Plus, that orange adds just the right pop of color without being overbearing. So, whether you're going to the office or a virtual meeting, this outfit strikes the perfect balance.

The Stree 2 actress kept it minimalistic with her accessories, including ear studs. She also carried a white tote bag perfectly contrasted with mirror work for that tinge of ethnic flavor and utterly functional for a work-y day.

Shraddha Kapoor’s natural finished skin radiated a fresh and dewy glow. She opted for nude lips, and her open hair completed her look.

She flaunts a passion for chikankari, and her latest airport style is just another spark of evidence! She was dressed in a beautiful yellow chikankari suit exquisitely embroidered with soft white flowers and scattered booties on the yoke. It was teamed with straight-fit pants and a matching dupatta embellished with similar embroidery, making the ensemble quite classy yet breezy and perfect for travel or small family events.

Her accessories were simple but effective: a white tote with mirror work, a tiny pair of golden earrings, and white heel sandals. Pretty much finishing off the whole thing was Shraddha's lovely makeup, which included a dewy look with glossy lips and relaxed center-parted hair, making it comfortable and stylish.

Shraddha Kapoor's chikankari suits are never out of fashion and at the same time, so versatile. This bright orange chikankari kurti is perfect for workdays, while the graceful yellow suit will also work for travel and work. Shraddha Kapoor’s suits prove that chikankari is a wardrobe must-have.

