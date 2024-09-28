Sonam Kapoor keeps it fuss free yet stylish in white maxi dress with no make-up

Last night, on 28th September, Bollywood fashion queen Sonam Kapoor proved once again that she can turn even the most laid-back family gatherings into a mini fashion show. Celebrating her grandmother’s birthday, Sonam’s sartorial choice was a white maxi dress that embodied comfort with a healthy dose of style. If you think effortless fashion doesn’t exist, Sonam just proved you wrong. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Sonam’s white maxi dress featured sharp collars and a buttoned placket down the front, adding a neat and classy touch. The bishop sleeves gave the dress a dramatic yet elegant flair. What made the sleeves stand out were the delicate lace accents, which added a feminine and graceful vibe.

The dress itself flowed into a flared hem, which also featured lace detailing, adding a soft, romantic touch to the outfit. Additionally, subtle lace accents on the pleats gave the dress a more intricate and polished look.

Sonam Kapoor’s white maxi dress is undeniably classy and versatile, suitable for many different occasions. Its casual yet elegant tone makes it perfect for a laid-back brunch or lunch with friends. It would also be ideal for a beach or resort vacation. The subtle details of the dress make it a great choice for functions like garden parties or even outdoor events where relaxed style is key.

Advertisement

The actress slipped into a pair of brown toe-ring sandals that screamed comfort. They were the perfect match for her maxi dress, giving off that relaxed diva energy that only Sonam can pull off. For accessories, she kept it super minimal with just a golden finger ring.

Here’s the kicker: Sonam didn’t bother with any makeup—not even a swipe of lipstick. She showed up completely bare-faced, letting her natural glow do all the talking. She kept it simple, letting her long, luscious locks flow freely. No fancy updos or curls, just a natural, open-hair look that exuded easy elegance.

Sonam Kapoor just gave us all a lesson in casual luxury. With no makeup, a white flowing dress, brown sandals, and a fine golden ring on her finger, she proved that you don’t need to over-accessorize or overdress to make a statement. Sometimes, all it takes is style and a whole lot of confidence!

Advertisement

Listen up, ladies—Sonam Kapoor is a master of the casual look, and we’re here for every bit of it.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor creates unconventional fashion moment at Masaba Gupta's baby shower party styled with Rs 46,600 crochet blouse