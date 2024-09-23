Sonam Kapoor turns the Mumbai airport into her personal runway in checkered Dior blazer and black skirt

Sonam Kapoor once again proves that airports are not just for catching flights but also for serving fashion moments! Last night, on September 22, the Bollywood-style icon strolled into the Mumbai airport in a white blazer and black voluminous skirt, looking as if she was ready to board a flight straight to fashion land. Honestly, we’re not even surprised. When it comes to style, Sonam doesn't just turn heads—she makes necks swivel. Let’s dive into her outfit.

Sonam donned a pristine white blazer from Dior featuring a black checkered design that had us doing a double take. But this wasn’t just any blazer. With full sleeves, flap pockets, collars, front black buttons, and sharp shoulders, it was the perfect blend of sophistication and power. Taking her boss-lady look up a notch, Sonam paired the blazer with a black mid-length skirt with a voluminous design. Her outfit was a masterclass in blending business chic with jet-set glam.

Let’s take a closer look at Sonam Kapoor's accessories, which perfectly complemented her outfit. She was seen carrying a black mini Lady Dior bag, a luxurious addition priced at Rs 4,61,285. This stylish arm candy added a touch of elegance to her black-and-white ensemble. For footwear, Sonam chose a pair of black Dior ballerinas, striking that rare balance between comfort and high fashion. She kept her jewelry minimal, opting for a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Advertisement

As for her makeup, Sonam didn’t disappoint. She opted for a minimal yet striking look with subtle pink lips, nude eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, and just the right touch of blush on her cheeks. Her perfectly arched brows framed her face, while her hair, styled in a neat bun, completed the chic ensemble.

There’s a reason Sonam Kapoor is often called the ‘OG fashion queen’ of Bollywood—she dares to be different and never plays it safe when it comes to fashion.

In short, if there was ever any doubt about Sonam being a trendsetter rather than a follower, this look surely erased it. Whether she’s gracing a red carpet or just making an airport appearance, Sonam ensures every moment is one to remember. So, next time you’re planning your airport look, remember: it’s all about a little luxury, subtle understatement, and loads of self-assurance!

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja takes airport fashion to next level with power dressing twist in beige pantsuit and Dior bag