Throwback to Kiara Advani's glamorous peach lehenga, perfect to bookmark for a cocktail night

The wedding season is around the corner, bringing much-awaited cocktail parties—those glam-filled events that set the tone for the ceremony. If you want to turn heads at the next cocktail party, take some serious notes from Kiara Advani’s stunning throwback look in a peach, shimmery lehenga. It’s the perfect inspiration to shine bright and make an elegant entrance. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

In 2022, Kiara Advani left us in awe as she graced the event in a beautiful lehenga from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra. Perfect for those seeking glam inspiration, the lehenga features metallic adornments, abstract embroidery, and dramatic details.

Kiara's blush pink lehenga was truly breathtaking. It featured intricate, sequined, geometric embroidery that added depth and dimension to the ensemble. The embellished patti border at the waist created a structured silhouette, while feather adornments gave it a whimsical touch, making the lehenga both luxurious and unique.

She paired the lehenga with a sequin bralette, which added an alluring and bold flair to the outfit. With a plunging neckline and minimalistic straps, the bralette was chic and modern. The similar embroidery on both the lehenga and bralette tied the entire look together perfectly.

Adding a touch of style, Kiara wore a lovely dupatta, which further added to her glamor. The dupatta was full of sequins and had tassel detailing at the hem to give it movement and a fun edge to the cocktail outfit.

For accessories, she chose dangler earrings and a stack of bangles to complement her overall attire. The jewelry doesn't overpower the look; rather, it adds the perfect amount of sparkle.

Kiara Advani went for a flawless, contoured base that accentuated her cheekbones. Her eyes were smoky, creating a sultry, dramatic effect, while her lips featured a gorgeous peachy shade that balanced the entire look and harmonized beautifully with the blush tones of her lehenga.She kept her hair open, styled in soft waves, adding a touch of effortless beauty to her ensemble.

The Manish Malhotra lehenga worn by Kiara Advani embodies the essence of wedding season glamour at its highest level. The blush pink color exudes romance and elegance, while the metallic accents and feather trims bring a modern, arresting touch. The bralette adds a contemporary edge, and the tassel-finish dupatta drapes beautifully.

Whether you're a bride, bridesmaid, or guest at a wedding, this lehenga is perfect for making a statement and turning heads at any wedding occasion. Pair it with minimal accessories, soft waves, and radiant makeup to achieve a look that will leave everyone in awe, just like Kiara.

