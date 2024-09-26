Forget boring and outdated basics! Triptii Dimri and Ananya Panday are here to show you how to ROCK casual looks with a touch of unexpected flair. Flared jeans and sneakers? You bet! It’s time for a masterclass from Bollywood's rising stars, Triptii Dimri and Ananya Panday, on how to serve casual coolness with flared denim jeans and sporty sneakers. Spoiler alert: it's all about effortless style, charm, and a lot of confidence.

So, why don’t we dive right in to have a detailed glance at the casually chic looks served by Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri for a majorly fierce and fabulous dose of fashion inspiration?

Ananya Panday always hits the right mark with her look and her latest blue-and-white hued look was visible proof of the same. Her Gen-Z-approved outfit featured a full-sleeved white-lined pullover with an oversized silhouette that gave a rather androgynous twist to her charming look. This was layered over a blue shirt with a collared neckline that gave a sophisticated touch to her overall look.

This was tucked into contrasting double-hued blue and gray flared denim jeans that looked just the most alluring. The medium-weight and high-waisted fashion marvel was elegantly crafted to nail the super modernized look. The classy pick added to its overall charm and sass. She also completed her latest look with pristine white sneakers to give it a sporty edge. If your aesthetic aligns with hers, it's time to take notes and draw inspiration, right away.

However, what truly managed to set her look apart from all the other actresses was the fact that she kept a minimalistic theme for her accessories with silver rings. Panday’s natural-looking makeup look, with just a touch of eyeshadow and blush, added a pop of color to her look. She also added some nourishing lip gloss. This makeup look helped her flaunt her natural beauty and inner glow.

Triptii Dimri’s latest blue-and-pink ensemble was proof of her pure fashion finesse. The Bulbbul actress was having quite a comfortably chic moment at the T-series office last evening. Her laid-back ensemble featured a half-sleeved pink-hued T-shirt with a high circular neckline with a slightly oversized silhouette. The graphic tee was all things cool.

The Laila Majnu actress further paired this with matching ankle-length shaded blue denim jeans with a loose wide-legged silhouette which kept the casual aesthetic going. The classy jeans looked comfortable and classy which makes it a great choice for traveling and casual times. This chic outfit helped the diva keep making a case for basic wear, and frankly, we’re taking notes right away. The light blue and pink combo also complimented the Qala actress’ complexion.

Triptii completed her outfit with white casual Shoes. These gave a rather sporty edge to the diva’s look, making her outfit all the more comfortable and chic. Meanwhile, she also added minimalistic accessories to her look including simple droplet earrings along with a luxe white quilted Gucci sling bag. Even her natural-looking makeup look just slayed.

It’s quite to say that Triptii Dimri and Ananya Panday have shown us that casual style doesn't have to be boring. By incorporating flared jeans and sporty sneakers into their outfits, they've created looks that are both trendy and timeless, and we’re feeling sincerely inspired by these looks.

So, which one of these casual looks is your favorite? Are you feeling inspired to rock the celebrity-approved casual and cool vibe? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.