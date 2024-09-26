Every Bollywood celebrity loves to go above and beyond to make their airport looks all the more special and unique. This is especially true for Kriti Sanon. Earlier today, she served an incomparably gorgeous style statement at Mumbai airport, wearing wide-legged jeans with a matching top and a classy cardigan. We really love how her airport style is both formal and fierce at the same time.

So, why don’t we dive right in and have a detailed glance at Kriti Sanon’s classy airport-ready look for a major dose of fashionably fabulous inspiration for your next airport look?

Many fashionistas blindly chase after trends to nail their look, but this really isn’t even the way to rock your look, and Kriti Sanon has time and again proven that with her outfits. Her latest airport look featured a stylish pair of denim jeans with a camisole top and a cardigan. We adored the sleek and well-harmonized style of her blue-and-green look.

The Bhediya actress' simply classy look featured a blue camisole top with an alluring circular neckline. The fitted silhouette of the top helped her to flaunt her oh-so-hot and well-toned frame. This was further tucked into dark blue floor-length denim jeans. These high-waisted jeans had a wide-legged silhouette, giving a comfortably chic touch to her classy look. She also added a black belt to keep the formal edge alive.

Advertisement

To give the ultimate formal and fabulous touch to her look, Kriti layered her ensemble with Check Wool Mohair Blend Cardigan from the shelves of Burberry. This lightweight cardigan, which has been knitted with the original Burberry checks, had a V-shaped neck style with a relaxed oversized fit. We love how the full-sleeved classy pick elevated the diva’s look.

Further, the businesswoman completed her outfit with matching blue pumps with a pointed-toed design, which gave a fashionably fabulous twist to her Gen-Z-approved formal look. They also gave a well-thought-out appeal to her airport pick, and we’re totally taking notes.

Talking about her accessories game, Sanon kept things minimalistic for this one. She added a pretty gold pendant with matching layered earrings and other layered colorful beaded bracelets. She also added gold rings on her finger for a formal push. These simple choices kept all the attention focused on her classy look.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kriti’s hairstyle was also on fleek. She styled her luscious locks into a sleek and straight high bun look with a middle parting that gave her ensemble a touch of glamor. The effortlessly manageable hairstyle is a great choice for modernized divas on the go. But that’s not all; she also added the luxurious ‘Medium Rocking Horse Bag’ from Burberry to elevate her look. The hue of this pick perfectly matched her classy cardigan.

Last but not least, in terms of her makeup for this airport look, Kriti went for a subtle look for this one, a radiant base and well-highlighted cheeks. The actress also added a pop of color to her natural look with a pretty pink lip gloss and a matching pink blush. This look accentuated her inner glow and beauty. However, her incomparable smile takes the crown for this one, and we totally loved that.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s latest airport attire? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Raha’s casually stylish airport looks prove they are the most fashionable mom-daughter duo in Bollywood