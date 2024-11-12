Triptii Dimri gives her glam a break for relaxed denim shirt and black tights look, proving ‘less is indeed more’

Whenever the need to look classy without breaking a sweat arises, Triptii Dimri’s recent outfit in the city is the right reference. The actress was seen in a casual denim shirt teamed with black tights. This look is pretty easy to pull off, it is stylish and comfortable and perfect for the days when one doesn't feel like dressing up but still wants to look sharp.

Triptii opted for a full-sleeve denim shirt, complete with all the classic details- collars, pockets, and a button-down front. Denim shirts are a must-have for any wardrobe. However, Triptii did it her way- by layering it over a simple white tee underneath. It's sort of like that fashion secret: the denim shirt's cool enough to wear on its own, but pair that with that white tee; suddenly, the whole look gives it an effortlessly cool vibe.

Next, let’s discuss the black Nike tights she wore underneath the denim shirt. These tights are also sporty but chic and they pair well with the casual denim shirt. And being black, they brought the whole look together.

But the real magic lies in the accessories. Triptii chose black shoes that completed her entire ensemble with a smart, athletic finish. The black shades? An accessory that speaks for itself, complementing her attire with just the right amount of swag! And her black bag, that’s stylish yet functional, fits in nicely with her whole outfit.

Bad Newz actress opted for a no-makeup look. Nude lips, slightly tinted cheeks, and that subtle glow under the skin rounded off the whole vibe. Hair open in lovely loose waves, the whole carefree vibe added extra charm.

Triptii Dimri’s attire is best suited for any relaxed activity such as a coffee run, meeting friends for brunch or simply running errands. This gives it the perfect look for days spent traveling but wanting to look nice without too much effort– perfect for moments when one wants to be comfortable and, at the same time, manage to look good.

Triptii Dimri has reminded us that high-maintenance outfits are not always needed to deliver. Just comfort, complemented with the right accessories, and one is good to face the day. Save this look for those moments when you are in a hurry, but looking extremely fab is also necessary: A denim shirt, tights, bare face, and cool accessories.

