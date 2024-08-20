Yesterday, as we celebrated the auspicious sibling bond during the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, even our favorite Bollywood celebrities celebrated with their families. Triptii Dimri even posted heartwarming and super cute family time pictures on Instagram, and we loved them. These adorable pictures also gave us a glimpse of her statement ethnic ensemble for the occasion, and we loved her simplistic and minimalistic ethnic look.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at her statement-worthy and elegant ethnic ensemble that looked all things amazing, for some major Triptii Dimri-approved fashion inspiration?

Triptii Dimri celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2024 with her family in a simply classy ethnic ensemble that suited her charming personality and her well-toned frame. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress’ green-hued ethnic outfit also looked simply elegant, making her complexion glow. The oversized silhouette of her kameez salwaar set also made the classic outfit comfortable. Such minimal suits are just perfect for simple functions and events.

The Animal actress’ classy look featured a calf-length lime green kurta with delicate sequin work all over the same. It also had a V-shaped neckline which was also accentuated with matching shimmery sequin work. The unique hue was also just all things awesome. The Bad Newz actress further paired her kurta with wide-legged and embroidered sharara pants with floral embroidery work that looked just great. The well-pleated wide-legged and floor-length pants flowed dramatically as the actress moved ahead.

The Laila Majnu actress’ attention to detail extends to her choice of minimalistic accessories. The simple earrings and delicate gold pendant with matching rings on her finger also rocked. They elevated the look with some extra bling without overshadowing it. It’s a display of understanding how accessories can enhance a look.

The decision to keep makeup minimal is a stroke of genius, allowing the suit to take center stage and shine under its own spotlight. The talented diva’s subtle makeup—well-shaped eyebrows, blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, highlighter at all the right places, and the perfect nude-colored lip stain—enhances her natural beauty. We’re legit in love with all of her choices.

Even her hairstyle was on fleek. Last but not least, Triptii left her luscious locks open, styled into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting, that looked awesome while framing her face. This effortlessly hairstyle also allowed her tresses to sway down her back and shoulders. We’re totally inspired by this one.

So, what did you think of Tripti Dimri’s Raksha Bandhan 2024 look? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

