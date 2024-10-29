Try these top 5 jewelry for pink saree inspired by celebs like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor to steal the spotlight this festive season

Styling a pink saree and choosing the right jewellery can elevate your look from pretty to stunning. The soft and playful hues of pink pair beautifully with various accessories. Here are the top five jewellery pieces inspired by celebrities that perfectly complement a pink saree, ensuring you'll be the belle of the ball. Let’s take a closer look!

Top 5 jewellery ideas to wear with pink saree

Matching jewellery for pink saree ft. pink earrings

Round pink earrings are perhaps the best accessory for your pink sarees, as they bind the entire outfit together in exquisite style. Consider wearing big or rather artistic round earrings for a pink saree that matches the colors of the saree, be it lighter shades, deep ones, or magenta like Triptii Dimri. These earrings can add a playful touch while enhancing your facial features, making them an ideal choice for festive occasions.

Also, with stones or plain matts, round pink earrings will always come in handy to elevate your pink saree look, ensuring you do not lose your charm while looking stylish.

Gold choker necklace

A gorgeous gold choker necklace similar to the one Deepika Padukone wore is ideal for a pink saree. It adds a bit of spice and class to your outfit. As the design sits close to the neck, it draws attention to your facial features. Go for a choker that features elaborate designs or even stones and Indian art motifs to complement the texture of your saree.

No matter how sleek or overly designed a saree you pick, a gold choker necklace will lift your looks perfectly and will strike a balance between classy and contemporary. Complete the look by wearing the same type of earrings with attention to every detail!

Contrast jewellery with pink saree ft. Jhumkas

Jhumkas, like Kiara Advani’s, will go well with a pink saree or rani color saree, giving it an Indian touch and an element of fun to the outfit. They are usually bell-shaped and brightly colored so as to create a striking contrast against the subtle pink saree. One can choose jhumkas that are embellished with vivid beads in green, Kundan works, or even with visual patterns that compliment the saree. jhumkas will beautifully frame your face and elevate your overall style, making you stand out.

Kundan necklace

Like Aditi Rao Hydari, a Kundan necklace is an elegantly ornate jewel that adorns a pink saree, beautifully blending old beauty with new appeal. Kundan jewelry is known for its workmanship, with uncut gems mounted in gold or silver, which makes it an elegant ornament. It is especially elegant if it carries colored stones that contrast the hue of the saree.

Opt for a statement Kundan necklace with a bold design, or choose a delicate piece with subtle detailing to maintain a balanced look. This classic accessory will not only enhance your outfit but also make you feel royal at any event.

Polki necklace

A Polki necklace like Janhvi Kapoor's will be beautiful to pair with a pink saree. Made from gold set in uncut diamonds, this kind of jewelry possesses the old-world appeal, which, in turn, takes one's entire outfit to new heights. Against a background of pink saree, this contrast can bring great striking appeal, be it colored stones or any detailed ornamentation. Whether you wear a dramatic statement piece or a softer option, a Polki necklace will add class and luxuriousness to the look for weddings, festivities, and other special celebrations.

When styling your pink saree, remember that less can be more. Aim for balance. Choose accessories that complement your outfit, and consider a subtle makeup look—perhaps a soft pink lip and light blush—so that your jewelry can take center stage. Be yourself and enjoy the fun of your jewelry choices; they are sure to stand out in any crowd!

Remember these top five jewelry ideas for a pink saree next time you wear that lovely drape. Happy styling!!

