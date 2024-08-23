5 jewelry styling ideas inspired by Alia Bhatt to elevate your look with timeless pieces this festive season

The festive season is all about looking your best, and while your outfits play a big role, jewelry can also make or break your entire look. If you want to enhance your festive outfits with perfect jewelry, take some inspiration from Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Here are 5 easy tips to style jewelry from her lookbook.

1.Shine bright with diamond choker and earrings

Alia Bhatt in diamond choker and earrings

It is said that Diamonds are girls’ best friend and they also make an excellent choice for festive occasions. If you want some luxury and sophistication, take a cue from Alia Bhatt. If you are planning for a blouse with a strapless or off-shoulder neckline, giving the choker ample space to shine, this combination is perfect. Complement your choker with matching diamond earrings that are either studs or delicate drops, ensuring they don’t overpower.

2.Silver Jhumkas

 

Alia Bhatt in silver jhumkas

Silver jhumkas like Alia are perfect for the festive season. Silver jhumkas can work well with silk sarees for the festivities as the contrast between shiny silver and vibrant silk creates a balanced and elegant look. Like Alia, if you want to pair jhumkas with velvet suits in colors like navy, blue, maroon, or emerald green, silver jhumkas will pop against the dark tones, making your outfit look beautiful. Keep the rest of your jewelry minimal and let your jhumkas be the star!

3.Maximalist jewelry

Alia Bhatt in combined jewelery

For a big event where you want your jewelry to shine, go the Alia Bhatt way. Combine a maang tikka, polki necklace, bangles, and earrings thoughtfully. Start with an intricate maang tikka in a sleek bun or braid. Make the polki necklace the centerpiece with its elaborate design. Add matching bangles coordinating with the necklace, neatly stacking them.

Choose earrings that complement the necklace like medium-sized jhumkas or delicate drops. Ensure all pieces work together harmoniously for a stunning and elegant ensemble. this jewelry combination will work best with silk, cotton, chiffon, or heavily embellished sarees. Flowing Anarkali suits can also work the best.

4. Go minimal

Alia Bhatt in minimal earrings

If you want to go minimal, focus on the pair of delicate earrings and skip the rest of the jewelry. Choose a pair of statement earrings such as delicate studs, elegant drops, or chic hoops that complement your outfit. Let them be the main accessory. A classic saree, a simple lehenga choli, or a sleek gown can provide a clean backdrop. Keep your hairstyle minimal, like a sleek bun, to let your earrings shine and your face appears fresh.

5.Pearl choker and studs

Alia Bhatt in pearl choker

Pearls are always a good idea! If you plan to opt for a blouse with a V neckline or sweetheart neckline, pearl chokers will work the best. Choose a pearl choker that sits snugly around your neck. You can opt for a tiered pearl necklace or design with a single row of pearls. Pair the choker with delicate stud earrings. Pearl and diamond earrings both make excellent choices that complement chokers while competing for attention. Choose a classic hairstyle that will display your earrings and choker clearly.

The jewelry styling ideas from Alia Bhatt’s style files can help you mix & match your jewelry with ethnic wear, ensuring that you look stunning on every occasion. Happy styling! 

FAQs

How to make cheap jewellery last?
If you want your cheap jewelry to last longer, then do not expose it to harsh chemicals such as perfumes and cleaning agents that may cause them to tarnish. To avoid scratches and oxidation, it is preferable that you keep individual pouches or anti-tarnishing cloths for your pieces in a cool dry place. Gently rub them with a soft cloth so as to remove dirt and oils. Avoid wearing jewelry while swimming or taking a shower in order to prevent any damage. Finally, regularly check for loose stones or clasps so as to address them immediately
How to care for fashion jewelry?
When it comes to caring for fashion jewelry and making sure it always looks its best, you should prevent exposing it to water, sweat and harsh chemicals like perfumes or cleansers. Regularly clean pieces with a soft cloth to remove dirt and oil, then store them in a dry cool place preferably in separate pouches or compartments to protect them from scratches as well as tangling of chains. To prevent any damage handle your jewelry with care and take it off before engaging in any physical activity or doing house chores. Always check for loose stones or fittings frequently so that you can fix any problems immediately and maintain its looks throughout the years.
What jewelry color looks best?
Your skin tone, style preference and the event you are attending matters a lot in choosing the best color of jewelry. Jewelry in gold looks good on warmer skin tones and gives that rich shimmering appearance; silvery jewelry is perfect for cool toned people because it has sleekness and modernism while rose colored gold goes well with most skin tones adding a casual warmth touch to it. If you want something more flexible ‘white’ or black’ jewelry would be an example since they mix easily with different dresses. In the end, the ideal shade is one that brings out your natural beauty and matches what you like most.
How do I match my skin tone with jewelry?
Identifying your undertone should be the starting point in matching jewelry to your skin tone. For instance, if you have a warm skin tone, which is depicted by yellowish or golden undertones, jewelry made of gold, brass or copper would naturally enhance you. Ideally, those having cool skin tones which denote pink or blue undertones should go for silver, platinum and white gold jewelry. In addition to this, people with neutral skin tones that incorporate both warm and cool undertones can wear both gold and silver. With respect to their gem stones – warm tones like amber for warm skin or cool tones like sapphire for this type - all pieces will fit them perfectly.
Latest Articles