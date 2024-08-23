5 jewelry styling ideas inspired by Alia Bhatt to elevate your look with timeless pieces this festive season

The festive season is all about looking your best, and while your outfits play a big role, jewelry can also make or break your entire look. If you want to enhance your festive outfits with perfect jewelry, take some inspiration from Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Here are 5 easy tips to style jewelry from her lookbook.

1.Shine bright with diamond choker and earrings

It is said that Diamonds are girls’ best friend and they also make an excellent choice for festive occasions. If you want some luxury and sophistication, take a cue from Alia Bhatt. If you are planning for a blouse with a strapless or off-shoulder neckline, giving the choker ample space to shine, this combination is perfect. Complement your choker with matching diamond earrings that are either studs or delicate drops, ensuring they don’t overpower.

2.Silver Jhumkas

Silver jhumkas like Alia are perfect for the festive season. Silver jhumkas can work well with silk sarees for the festivities as the contrast between shiny silver and vibrant silk creates a balanced and elegant look. Like Alia, if you want to pair jhumkas with velvet suits in colors like navy, blue, maroon, or emerald green, silver jhumkas will pop against the dark tones, making your outfit look beautiful. Keep the rest of your jewelry minimal and let your jhumkas be the star!

Advertisement

3.Maximalist jewelry

For a big event where you want your jewelry to shine, go the Alia Bhatt way. Combine a maang tikka, polki necklace, bangles, and earrings thoughtfully. Start with an intricate maang tikka in a sleek bun or braid. Make the polki necklace the centerpiece with its elaborate design. Add matching bangles coordinating with the necklace, neatly stacking them.

Choose earrings that complement the necklace like medium-sized jhumkas or delicate drops. Ensure all pieces work together harmoniously for a stunning and elegant ensemble. this jewelry combination will work best with silk, cotton, chiffon, or heavily embellished sarees. Flowing Anarkali suits can also work the best.

4. Go minimal

If you want to go minimal, focus on the pair of delicate earrings and skip the rest of the jewelry. Choose a pair of statement earrings such as delicate studs, elegant drops, or chic hoops that complement your outfit. Let them be the main accessory. A classic saree, a simple lehenga choli, or a sleek gown can provide a clean backdrop. Keep your hairstyle minimal, like a sleek bun, to let your earrings shine and your face appears fresh.

Advertisement

5.Pearl choker and studs

Pearls are always a good idea! If you plan to opt for a blouse with a V neckline or sweetheart neckline, pearl chokers will work the best. Choose a pearl choker that sits snugly around your neck. You can opt for a tiered pearl necklace or design with a single row of pearls. Pair the choker with delicate stud earrings. Pearl and diamond earrings both make excellent choices that complement chokers while competing for attention. Choose a classic hairstyle that will display your earrings and choker clearly.

The jewelry styling ideas from Alia Bhatt’s style files can help you mix & match your jewelry with ethnic wear, ensuring that you look stunning on every occasion. Happy styling!

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh’s deep violet saree with golden vines is the ultimate embodiment of glam and glitz for Ganesh Chaturthi