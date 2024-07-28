Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Bollywood celebs who proved bodysuits are here to stay and SLAY

Styling a bodysuit can be hard when you want to look sexy but also keep it modest as much as you can. But don’t worry, the Bollywood actresses have often slayed in a bodysuit and we have loved it. Keep reading to know how a bodysuit can be your perfect pick for your brunch outing or even a dinner date with your partner.

So, we have curated a list of divas from Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon who looked gorgeous in a bodysuit and styled it differently to give a different approach. Let’s take a look at them without any more delay.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone once oozed hotness in a maroon bodysuit with a criss-cross halter neckline that added an edge to the look. She paired it up with loose-fitted jeans, and it turned out to be just perfect. You can also opt for jeans and a bodysuit pair-up. Deepika completed the look with a set of statement earrings and bold eyes.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has been amping up her style game with each day, and this look definitely proves that. In April, the diva shared a few pictures looking ravishing in an all-black outfit from H&M and Rokh collaborative collection. She wore a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline and noodle straps. Kriti completed her look by pairing it up with a ribbed skirt that came with a broad belt. Her look was accentuated with black boots. This can be a perfect date night outfit if you just add a dainty neckpiece, some gloss, and more feminine shoes, unlike Kriti.

Alaya F

How to wear a bodysuit and slay it in a Y2K x Gen Z fashion? Alaya F has got you. The actress once wore a black statement bodysuit that featured some cut-out and backless detailing from the brand Room 24. She accompanied it with jeans but kept her buttons and chains open, leaving it folded. Alaya completed the look with dainty stone-studded hoops and a bracelet. This look can easily be achieved and become your everyday look while you go out clubbing with your girlfriends. Don’t you think?

Shilpa Shetty

The beautiful Bollywood diva, Shilpa Shetty once wore a black jewelled bodysuit from the Lunes. However, the way she styled it made heads turn towards her. Shilpa’s stylist accentuated her look with a blue satin ruched one-legged skirt. She completed the look with minimal jewelry and strappy black heels. This whole attire and styling can be your go-to look for a brunch or dinner date.

Janhvi Kapoor

Want to keep it casual and yet slay? Janhvi Kapoor’s custom-made bodysuit from Itrh is the answer. While promoting her film Mr and Mrs Mahi, the actress wore a blue and pink bodysuit which featured ‘Mahi 06’ customization on it. She paired it with blue cargo jeans along with pink pump heels to balance the pop of color. With a set of hoops and very few jewelry - this can be a perfect look for a day out.

Which bodysuit styling did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

