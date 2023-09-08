Joe Rogan’s Workout Routine to Kickstart Your Fitness Goals

Looking and feeling healthy can be achieved easily when you have a purpose in place. With Joe Rogan’s workout routine, you can get the hint that he did bring discipline to his routine for staying healthy and fit. The American comedian has worn multiple hats all his life and set massive records that leave people wonderstruck. But, even in his personal life, he hasn’t failed to put his best foot forward. Joe lost almost 5 pounds after his weight loss journey and the takeaway here is that he prioritized his well-being amidst a tight schedule. He personalized his workout schedules and meals to suit the needs and requirements of his body. So, if you feel you don’t have time or workout can wait, Joe Rogan’s diet and workout can help you think otherwise and make you fall for sustainable eating choices and vigorous workout sessions. Let’s explore his fitness journey so that you may be able to tackle your procrastination and prioritize doing what serves your body the most.

Who Is Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan is an American sports commentator, comedian, and podcaster. He is an expert commentator for a mixed martial arts American company, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Born on 11th August 1967, he grew up in New Jersey, U.S. Rogan had a difficult childhood, and shifted places yet that didn’t stop him from accepting the diverse experiences of his life. In his early teenage years, he discovered his love for martial arts and participated in local baseball and softball leagues hosted by a non-profit organization. Joe’s resilience and courage is a huge inspiration to one and all.

The 56-year-old comedian started learning karate and taekwondo at the age of 14. In one of his interviews, he acknowledged that martial arts helped him gain confidence and brush away the feelings of being unworthy. Joe won the US Open Championship taekwondo as a lightweight when he was 19 years old. Joe didn’t just try his hand at martial arts but aced it with his massive contributions. He was a Massachusetts State Champion for 4 years in a row. He also became a wonderful taekwondo instructor soon after.

Joe’s excellence didn’t stop him from exploring new things and he also practiced kickboxing and set a 2-1 record. Amidst this, how he found his way to comedy is another aspect of his personality that allows him to never stop seeking out new pathways in life. He shared that his inspiration for comedy was the performance of Richard Pryor in the standup comedy movie Live on the Sunset Strip. Part of this inspiration was also his ability to make his friends and people around him laugh. Joe started his career as a comedian in his 20s at an open-mic event in Boston. In 2000, Joe released a standalone comedy show called I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday. And, till today, his versatility is highly admired in the public domain.

Joe hosts a podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience which reflects his enthusiasm for discussing current events, martial arts, science, etc. with different guests. Joe suffered from headaches and other health issues that were a nudge to start his weight loss journey. In 2020 Joe committed to making sustainable eating and lifestyle choices. His weight loss and workout regime have been another achievement in his list of remarkable accomplishments. Joe’s journey reflects the power of passion and discipline. And, we are all in to seek the nuggets of inspiration from his journey and get hands on the healthy yummies he chose to consume more of and workout secrets that he has been giving hints of.

Joe Rogan’s Workout Routine

Joe Rogan’s workout schedule has never been random. Rather, he makes conscious workout choices that suit his body’s needs and requirements. He mostly plans his workout sessions on Sunday and follows the same for a week. However, he has been open about his journey and shares snippets of his gym and workout routines quite often. He also talks about his struggles with workouts but never fails to add how he deals with the challenges he comes across. That’s perhaps one of the reasons why people look forward to his social media posts, especially about his workout plan.

Weightlifting

Joe has been doing an intense weightlifting workout 3 days a week. His weightlifting routine includes a dumbbell, incline dumbbell press, kettlebell, squat rack, battle ropes, pull-ups, deadlift, cable pull down, clean press squats, push-ups, flat bench press, T-bar row, etc. Joe has always shared his love for doing these exercises and added that these provide his body with stability. Joe Rogan’s leg workout includes leg curls, leg extensions, and walking lunges. That’s perhaps why he is able to do heavy weight lifting at least 3 days a week. Weight training has many potential benefits like enhancing metabolic activity, increasing lean body mass, and reducing the risk of injuries ( 1 ). So, by including some form of weight training, you can gain a muscular body and prevent the muscles from getting injured besides performing your bodily functions actively.

Kickboxing

Joe practiced kickboxing in his 20’s and his expertise now finds a way in his training sessions. And, kickboxing, proven to improve physical fitness and muscular abilities has done a lot of good for Joe ( 2 ). He continues to engage in kickboxing as per his weekly workout schedule ensuring he does it at least once a week.

Yoga

Joe has been doing 90-minute hot yoga every day. He has been quite expressive about the benefits of yoga in his life. Yoga helps shift your focus toward your breath and enhances muscular strength, flexibility, and sleep quality ( 3 ). So, by including hot yoga sessions in your routine, you can strengthen your body and improve your sleeping patterns.

Cardio

Joe engages in cardio for 20-30 minutes, especially as a part of his morning routine. He also does hill climbing occasionally. By doing cardio exercises like running, jogging, swimming, cycling, etc. you can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and also maintain your blood pressure ( 4 ). With the heart being the core of your body and bodily functions, you may as well engage in these cardio exercises to keep your heart health under check.

Mixed Martial Arts Training

Joe’s martial arts background has eventually led him to follow multiple training forms and exercises like Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu . Being the MMA champion, he also does self-defense training to improve his physical and mental health. Mixed martial arts have proven to enhance the coping skills, confidence, and mental well-being of an individual ( 5 ). So, martial arts aren’t just about building defense skills but also about boosting your morale.

Joe Rogan’s Diet Plan

Joe has tried different diet plans and noticed how his body responded to each. However, what has been constant about his diet routine is that they don’t include any unhealthy food choices. From following a carnivore diet in 2020 for a few weeks to choosing a ‘meat and fruit’ diet in 2022 for some time, Joe’s diet has plenty of healthy food options for different people.

Breakfast

Joe’s breakfast is enriched with the goodness of eggs and veggies. Eggs for breakfast are an excellent choice as they are enriched with high-quality protein and help in improving body composition and muscular growth ( 6 ). So, with eggs, you’re in for protein richness that can promote your bodily growth. Veggies are a good source of potassium, fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients that nourish your body and improve your digestion ( 7 ). So, with veggies and eggs, you’re in for a wholesome breakfast meal loaded with ample nutrition.

Lunch

For lunch, Joe has chicken breast, kale, and quinoa. Kale is counted as a superfood that is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, K, potassium, calcium, etc. that help reduce the risk of obesity, malnutrition, and bowel disorders ( 8 ). Quinoa is rich in protein content, minerals, and fibers and is a good option for people dealing with gluten disorders ( 9 ). Joe’s lunch is a yummy nutrient-dense serving and depicts we can go for scrumptious lunches without compromising on dietary quality. So, if you’re wondering how lunch can be all the more nutritious, you can try kale and quinoa with a fleshy and juicy chicken breast.

Dinner

Joe’s dinner is a special variety of elk meat, jalapenos, potatoes, and broccoli. Elk meat is packed with micronutrients including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and proteins that provide nutritional boost and energy to your body ( 10 ). Jalapenos are a good pick to include in your meals as they demonstrate antibacterial properties that can prevent gut infections and keep it healthy ( 11 ). Adding broccoli to your diet has a great advantage as it can prevent the risk of many types of cancer ( 12 ). With potatoes, you can have your share of fiber as they provide almost 7.3% of fiber content besides being a good source of energy ( 13 ). Joe’s dinner is a balance of essential nutrients and nourishing agents and you’ve lots to pick from here.

Snacks

Joe does healthy snacking. He munches on fresh fruits and relishes a good bowl of oatmeal. Oats are an excellent source of dietary fiber, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals that enhance the functioning of your body and offer a quick energy boost ( 14 ). So, you can have oats when those hunger pangs get the better of you and make you fall for unhealthy food choices. Topped with fresh fruits, you may as well fall for this tasty cereal.

Supplements

Supplements form an important part of Joe’s workout routine. He would have Vitamin D3, omega 3 and 6, whey protein, creatine, DHA fish oil, etc. Omega 3 and 6 can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases while vitamins can enhance the strength of your bones ( 15 ). Whey protein can provide you with a rich protein intake besides enhancing the flexibility of your muscles ( 16 ). So, if you want to enhance your dietary quality, you can go for supplement intake but do check in with your dietician or trainer before consuming them.

Conclusion

Workout is not just about moving your body and engaging in a physical activity. It’s also about enjoying what you do as a part of your workout routine. When you do the exercises you love there are higher chances of you being consistent with them. And, if you’re yet to find one, Joe Rogan’s workout routine is the inspiration you might have been looking for all along. He has been following a routine he enjoys doing and the result is his fit and healthy lifestyle and body of course. So, start by doing exercises that suit your body, and then you may do what your body needs.

