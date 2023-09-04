The CBum Workout Routine to be Sculpted Like a Bodybuilder

Cbum's workout routine is the secret behind this famous bodybuilder, also known as Chris Bumstead’s success in the Men's Classic Physique division. He is known for his impressive physique that refreshes our memories of the Golden Era of bodybuilding. His workout plan focuses on building a balanced and proportionate physique with an emphasis on muscle density, symmetry, and aesthetics.

CBum is the reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique winner which is a testament to how challenging his workout and diet regime is. So, in this article, we will discuss various aspects of his lifestyle because although constructing a physique deserving of such accolades may not be your goal, the discipline, hard work, and dedication that CBum displays in his life may offer you an inspiration to follow your own fitness journey.

Who is Chris Bumstead?

Christopher Adam Bumstead, affectionately known as CBum by his fans, is a professional bodybuilder from Canada affiliated with the IFBB. Born on February 2, 1995, in Ottawa, Ontario, Bumstead grew up in a sporting environment. During his high school years, he engaged in various sports, such as fencing, football, baseball, basketball, and hockey.

Chris Bumstead’s weightlifting journey started at the early age of 14 when he started working out extensively and went from 170 to 225 pounds. As Bumstead's aspirations in bodybuilding began to escalate, his sister's boyfriend, Iain Valliere, recognized his potential and provided guidance for his various competitions. There he unexpectedly found himself securing high rankings, even placing second at the prestigious Olympia event. Bumstead's journey in bodybuilding commenced with a regional-level competition in Ontario, which he entered alongside his sister, Melissa Valliere. To their delight, both emerged victorious, with Bumstead achieving the junior category win. This experience deepened his passion for bodybuilding, leading him to collaborate directly with Iain and dedicate himself fully to the sport.

In 2014, at the age of 19, Bumstead debuted in competitive bodybuilding. At 21, he earned his IFBB professional status after clinching victory at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championship. His inaugural appearance at the Mr. Olympia event in 2017 left a remarkable impression, securing him second place in the Classic Physique category. In 2018, he retained his Mr. Olympia title despite the setback he faced when he was hospitalized four weeks prior to the competition due to severe water retention stemming from kidney issues. His physical condition was less optimal but he continued with his training.

Bumstead's global recognition soared as he clinched the title of Mr. Olympia consecutively in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. These victories established him as the reigning champion in the Men's Classic Physique division, solidifying his place in bodybuilding history.

What is CBum's Workout Split?

Bumstead's training program often revolves around a traditional 5-day training split targeting different muscle groups on different days. This split allows for adequate rest time while ensuring each muscle group is targeted regularly. A common split might look like this:

Chest workouts Triceps Back and biceps Legs Shoulders and traps Rest day or active recovery Arms and abs Rest day

What is the CBum Workout Routine? (Weekly)

Chris Bumstead's training philosophy centers around the idea of developing a classic, balanced physique with an emphasis on proportionality and aesthetics. He aims to achieve a sculpted look that harkens back to the physique ideals of bodybuilders from the 1960s and 1970s. He reportedly does not always have a rigid regime, allowing for slight exercise adjustments. Nonetheless, his training framework remains remarkably steady. Bumstead's daily workouts are curated to fit in fundamental exercises, employing a mix of free weights and specialized machines. This also typically consists of compound exercises that build a strong foundation of muscle mass, followed by isolation exercises to focus on specific muscle groups. Here's a sample workout program for Chris Bumstead's specific workouts:

Chest:

Smith Machine Bench Press (4 sets x 6-8 reps) Incline Dumbbell Press (4 sets x 8-10 reps) Chest Dips (3 sets x 10-12 reps) Cable Fly or Incline Dumbell Fly (3 sets x 12-15 reps)

Triceps:

Close-Grip Bench Dips (4 sets x 8-10 reps) Skull Crushers (3 sets x 10-12 reps) Tricep Pushdowns (3 sets x 12-15 reps) Overhead Tricep Extension (3 sets x 10-12 reps)

Leg workout (Quads and calf):

Leg Extension (Drop Set): 2 sets x 20 reps Smith Machine Squat: 2 sets x 6-10 reps Leg Tri Set:

- Unilateral Leg Press: 3 sets x 8-10 reps

- Sissy Squat: 3 sets x 12-15 reps

- Seated Calf Raise: 3 sets x 10-12 reps

Back workout:

Close Grip Underhand Lat Pulldown: 3 sets x 10-12 reps Chest Supported Dumbbell Row: 2 sets x 8-10 reps Chest Supported T-Bar Row (Drop Set): 2 sets x 8-10 reps Machine Row: 2 sets x 10-12 reps Cable Lat Extension: 2 sets x 10-12 reps

Shoulder workout:

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 2 sets x 6-10 reps Machine Shoulder Press (Drop Set): 3 sets x 6-10 reps Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raise (Drop Set): 2 sets x 8-10 reps Machine Lateral Raise 2 sets x 10-12 reps Reverse Pec Deck: 2 sets x 10-12 reps

Arms:

Rope Cable Triceps Pressdown (Drop Set): 2 sets x 8-10 reps Incline Dumbbell Skull Crusher: 2 sets x 8-10 reps EZ Bar Preacher Curl (Drop Set): 3 sets x 8-10 reps Dumbbell Curl: 2 sets x 10-12 reps Cable Cross Body Triceps: 2 sets x 10-15 reps Low Pulley Cable Curl with V-Bar Handle (Drop Set): 2 sets x 10-12 reps

Remember, the specific exercises, sets, and reps can vary based on individual preferences, experience, and goals. Bumstead likely incorporates progressive overload by gradually increasing weights over time to stimulate muscle growth. Therefore, do not try to emulate this exact routine by including heavy weights without prior training.

CBum Diet Plan:

Chris Bumstead's diet plan forms a crucial component of his fitness journey which helps him achieve his optimal physique and performance goals. This plan not only supports his muscle growth and workout recovery but also contains healthy foods he personally enjoys without compromising on his daily dietary requirements. This dietary routine is tailored using nutrition plans and the principles that contribute to his physical buildup. Here is a probable meal plan he may follow according to various sources:

Meal 1: Bumstead has toast with butter and honey for breakfast. All in all, it includes:

Two slices of Ezekiel sprouted grain bread

Ghee butter

Honey

Meal 2: His second meal combines complex carbohydrates, protein, and other essential nutrients and some seasoning for great flavor:

Sweet potato

Ground turkey or chicken

Rice

Meal 3 / Pre-workout meal: Bumstead’s third daily meal is intended to provide him with an energy boost prior to training. He finds it to be a convenient method for consuming a substantial amount of calories. This meal is ideal for supporting his off-season muscle-building goals and serves as a wonderful pre-workout option. It consists of:

Beef – 180 grams

Brown rice pasta

Marinara sauce

Meal 4: Bumstead's after-exercise meal comprises 706 calories and brings him joy due to its resemblance to a burger, without excessive fat consumption. It includes:

Ground Bison patties

White rice

Ketchup

Meal 5: He mentioned that he used to consume protein powder shakes before sleeping, but these led to significant bloating. Consequently, he has replaced this with a final daily meal incorporating protein, complex carbs, and wholesome fats.

Chicken breast

White rice

Olive oil

Conclusion:

The CBum workout routine prioritizes aesthetics, balance, and proportionality. His approach involves a mix of compound and isolation exercises to target different muscle groups, and he likely follows a structured training split to ensure adequate recovery. However, you need to note that training routines can evolve, and it's important to tailor any workout schedule to your own fitness level, goals, and preferences. Always consider consulting a fitness professional before making significant changes to your exercise regimen.

