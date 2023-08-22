The Stephen Curry Workout Routine to Train Like an NBA Champion

The Stephen Curry workout routine has been one of the major keys to his ever-growing success, both on and off the court. Behind his remarkable performance and immense popularity in the sporting realm is his dedication, hard work, and persistent effort toward his passion. His sheer discipline when it comes to workout routines, diet, and a healthy lifestyle is an inspiration to all individuals aspiring for a career like the one this multi-millionaire athlete has.

Known for his exceptional three-point shooting and dynamic court presence, Curry’s dynamic workout regime includes both strength and conditioning exercises that enhance his performance and ability. He also dedicates ample time to mental conditioning by carrying out specialized drills like neurocognitive exercises that help in sharpening his focus and mental strength. So through this article, let us take inspiration from how he relentlessly pushes his limits to maintain his peak physical condition.

Who is Stephen Curry?

Wardell Stephen Curry II, commonly known as Stephen Curry or Steph is a professional basketball player born on March 14, 1988, in Akron, Ohio, U.S.A. Son of the veteran sharpshooter Dell Curry, Steph was introduced to the sport at a very young age. However, his early interest and knowledge of various intricacies of the game that he learned from his father were not enough for college coaches as many scholarships offered by major college basketball programs did not reach him. Therefore, he attended Davidson (North Carolina) College, where he made a mark with his excellent gaming skills within the first year of admission. In his sophomore year, he orchestrated a journey to become a national sensation by guiding the 10th-seeded Davidson Wildcats team on an astonishing path to the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball championship. That event was also special because, it was amidst those games that he played a three-pointer well outside the line, a shot that eventually became his signature.

Advertisement

In 2009, he joined the NBA through the draft, picked seventh by the Golden State Warriors. His journey since then has been triumphant, including four NBA championships, dual MVP titles, and a constellation of All-Star and All-NBA honors, which led him on the path to greatness. On December 14, 2021, Curry etched his name in history, breaking the record for most career three-pointers, outshining even Ray Allen. Alongside his teammate Klay Thompson, they are celebrated as the legendary “Splash Brothers”, renowned for their prowess beyond the arc.

Beyond the hardwood, he also ventured into the entertainment industry with his new documentary titled “Underrated, where he portrays all the trials and hardships he had to overcome to become one of the wealthiest global athletes of current times with a net worth of more than $160M. He is also involved in philanthropic ventures toward mitigating malaria disease. He has partnered with the United Nations to lead the Nothing But Nets campaign which aims to protect millions across the globe from this mosquito-borne disease by bringing protective nets.

Weight: 185 lb (84 kg)

Age: 35 years

Birthplace: Akron, Ohio, U.S.A

Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

Stephen Curry's Diet Plan

Stephen Curry's dietary choices encompass essential vitamins and minerals necessary for athletic performance, with a focus on avoiding post-dinner consumption due to his dedication to a disciplined diet. Ayesha, his wife, and chef, takes charge of meal preparation, ensuring a continuous supply of healthy options for post-workout refueling.

Stephe Curry’s meal plan includes the following dishes:

Breakfast (8:30 AM)

He prefers starting his day with fresh fruit smoothies, avocado toast, cereals, fresh fruits, milk, and eggs that offer him energy to kick start the day.

Lunch (2:00 PM)

Curry keeps himself in good shape by including vegetables and fresh fruits for dietary fiber, opting for lean meats, enjoying chicken or seafood sandwiches, and incorporating quinoa as a protein source. He fulfills his carbohydrate and fat needs through sweet potatoes, flaxseeds, and shrimp.

Dinner (6:30 PM)

For dinner, Steph mostly eats chicken, salad, flaxseeds, quinoa, and occasionally pasta to make sure he gets all the important nutrients he needs.

Advertisement

Snacks

Before playing a game, he likes to have popcorn, jelly sandwiches, or peanut butter as a snack.

Stephen Curry's Nutrition Principles

Curry follows a very basic nutritional principle that has worked for him throughout his illustrious career. This includes:

Balanced diet: His meals consist of a well-rounded diet comprised of natural, whole, and fresh foods such as eggs, rice, fruits, and a variety of vegetables. No extra snacking: He expertly manages the timing of each meal, ensuring he avoids heavy eating after sunset and remains committed to his strict dietary regimen. Hydration: Curry ensures he stays hydrated by consuming a minimum of 7-8 glasses of water daily, maintaining optimal body water levels.

Stephen Curry Workout Routine(Monday to Sunday)

Stephen Curry usually ensures on focusing different muscle groups throughout the week. Therefore, he has a set routine that involves chest, back, shoulder, and leg days along with which he also carries out cardiovascular training to maintain his agility. Curry makes sure to get at least a day or two for the recovery process as it is equally important for keeping him fit.

Here is a basic regime that Stephen Curry may have followed:

Monday – Chest

Push-ups: 3 sets of 25 reps each

Nautilus presses: 3 sets of 15 reps each

Nautilus incline presses: 3 sets of 15-20 reps each

Pec deck machine: 3 sets of 15 reps each

Bench press: 4 sets of 6 reps each

Dumbbell fly: 4 sets of 8 reps each

Incline dumbbell press: 4 sets of 8 reps each

Tuesday – Back

5 pull-ups 3 sets

15-20 Seated rows of 3 sets

15 reps Lat pulldowns of 3 sets

20 reps T bar rows of 3 sets

Wednesday – Shoulders

Arnold presses of 3 sets, 20 reps each

Dumbbell lateral raises of 3 sets, 15 reps each

Dumbbell front raises of 3 sets, 15 reps each

Dumbbell overhead press of 4 sets, 8 reps each

Lateral raise of 4 sets, 12 reps each

Front rise of 4 sets, 12 reps each

Shrugs of 4 sets, 8-10 reps each

Thursday – Biceps, and Triceps

Advertisement

Nautilus curls of 3 sets, 15 reps each

Z bar cable curls of 3 sets, 10-15 reps each

Dumbbell hammer curls of 3 sets, 15 reps

Tricep press downs of 3 sets, 15-20 reps

‍Friday – Cardio work

Running on the Treadmill for 45 minutes

Saturday – Rest day

Sunday – Rest day

Stephen Curry Workout Schedule

His exercise routine includes cardio workouts, treadmill running, and a newfound interest in golf, all supplemented by regular stretching to preserve agility and flexibility. Recovery holds significant importance, with practices like soft tissue restoration, yoga, and sensory deprivation tanks—submerging in water enriched with magnesium and Epsom salts—contributing to cellular repair, muscle recovery, and mental relaxation. However, there is not enough evidence that can prove the resultant absorption of magnesium through the skin (1) .

Steph Curry’s Off-Day Schedule

On an off day, Stephen Curry starts his day slowly by waking up at around 8:00 am in the morning. He then ensures to take some precious time to spend with his children before commencing his morning routine. His first meal is a nourishing and hearty breakfast prior to embarking on his rigorous basketball training and practice sessions, activities that usually extend until the clock strikes noon. Following a brief interval dedicated to lunch, Curry allows a portion of his day to engage in activities that contribute to his overall physical well-being and recovery. In the evenings he devotes all his time to his loved ones and ensures to have dinner together with his children and wife. Then he typically sleeps around 11:00 p.m., so that he is energized and rejuvenated for the challenges of the next day.

Advertisement

Conclusion:

The Stephen Curry workout regime is effective and intense with a lot of time dedicated to recovery. This NBA star managed to stay top-listed with his dedication towards a set regime that not only included regular exercises and training, but also a healthy and clean diet, activities for uplifting mental health like spending time with family, and a strict schedule throughout the day. On off days, he takes it a little easy, giving himself a much-needed break while still showing up for workouts and training. Therefore, his journey is an inspiration to anyone who is seeking motivation to start their journey toward fitness.

ALSO READ: Jonathan Majors’ Workout Routine And Diet Plan For Creed Ⅲ