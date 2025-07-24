Samantha’s diet secrets revealed: Smoothies for breakfast and goodness of vegetables in dinner and lunch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never hesitates to share her learnings and experiences, especially when it concerns her journey towards health and wellness. Known for maintaining a fit body and never skipping workouts, the actress recently shared her fitness and diet secrets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals being on an anti-inflammatory diet

Speaking with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando on YouTube, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed following an anti-inflammatory diet. She added that her food choices have been stricter as an adult than they were when she was a teenager.

Advertisement

She explained, “I didn’t know that it was not just about the weight, but also about inflammation that could manifest in many other ways. My diet is mostly anti-inflammatory. It’s basically about finding what does not work for you and eliminating that.”

Samantha says a big NO to cheat days, eats same food every day

Continuing with her thoughts, the Kushi actress confessed that she does not have any cheat days in her diet. In fact, Samantha likes eating pretty much the same thing every day, and she’s quite accustomed to it.

Giving a peek into how her breakfast, lunch, and dinner look, she revealed, “I do breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Maybe my breakfast is mostly smoothies. This is followed by lunch and dinner.”

What to find in Samantha’s kitchen?

When it comes to her staples, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wholeheartedly believes in the goodness of vegetables in her diet, including cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli. However, the diva mentioned not exactly liking items like spinach and kale.

Advertisement

Speaking about other items, Samantha revealed that she consumes celery, acai berry, turmeric, ghee, and a lot of cold-pressed oils, which contain good fats. Gluten is restricted in her pantry.

ALSO READ: Can 30 minutes of Japanese walking replace expensive gym membership? All about unique workout trend