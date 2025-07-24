Green Coffee magic? All about superdrink that helped Sarfaraz Khan shed 17 Kg in 2 months

When Sarfaraz Khan posted his weight loss update on July 23, fans were floored. The 27-year-old cricketer had dropped 17 kg in just over two months. What followed was a wave of questions about how he did it.

Per media reports, the transformation was powered by a clean diet, intense workouts, and a beverage few had expected: green coffee. His father, Naushad Khan, revealed they had eliminated roti, rice, sugar, and flour, replacing them with grilled protein, vegetables, and green coffee. So what’s the deal with this drink, and could it actually support weight loss?

Advertisement

What exactly is green coffee?

Unlike the roasted beans in your daily espresso, green coffee is made from raw, unroasted beans. This means it retains higher amounts of chlorogenic acid (CGA), a natural compound thought to influence fat metabolism, glucose levels, and inflammation.

Once popular in ancient Ethiopia and Yemen as a herbal brew, green coffee has re-emerged in health circles as a low-key wellness staple. It is now available in various forms, from powder to capsules, and features in many detox and diet plans.

Sarfaraz Khan’s diet and regimen

According to The Indian Express, Sarfaraz forsook carbohydrates like rice, roti, and bakery items for over six weeks, opting instead for fibrous vegetables, grilled fish or chicken, boiled eggs, and healthy fats such as avocado. His regimen eliminated sugar and refined flour.

Green coffee and green tea became daily staples, complementing a workout plan that incorporated a mix of cardio, strength training, and bodyweight exercises. In an interview with The Hindustan Times, his father, Naushad Khan, revealed that they “controlled our diet a lot,” and “haven’t eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months.”

Advertisement

The science behind the sip

Per NDTV, some clinical trials suggest that green coffee extract can contribute to ‘modest’ weight reduction, with studies reporting average losses of 1.2-5 kg when paired with lifestyle changes. The outlet also sources a 2021 case study, which states that CGA may also improve blood pressure, total cholesterol, and fasting plasma glucose (the glucose level in blood after fasting for 8 hours).

For Sarfaraz, this meant combining a CGA-rich brew with unwavering dietary discipline—a recipe that delivered headline-grabbing results. Green coffee is not magic, but, like Sarfaraz’s routine shows, every wise choice adds up.

ALSO READ: Lakers star LeBron James spotted singing Kendrick lyrics in South France with Savannah, Jeff Bezos and more