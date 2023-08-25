A Look at Ella Bleu Travolta’s Weight Loss Journey in Detail

Garnering fans’ attention and becoming an inspiration for many looking to get fitter, Ella Bleu Travolta's weight loss journey is a worthy read from Hollywood’s glam book. The singer of freshly released Dizzy feat. Just Seconds Apart, a Hollywood actress, and a star kid — Ella Bleu Travolta is a lovely young lady, showcasing her talent to the world. She is the daughter of Hollywood’s one of the most beloved couples, John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Ella has been under media and fans’ radar since a young age and has faced the scrutiny that comes complimentary with fame. Like many star kids, she has faced weight-related issues and was also cyberbullied for the same. Fortunately, she handled it gracefully and did not budge into the drama. Travolta lost the extra pounds naturally, through an inspiring journey of staying true to her fitness and diet plan.

Take a look at her transformation as we present the details of the kind of workout she performed and what was on her plate.

Who Is Ella Bleu Travolta?

The American actress, Ella Bleu Travolta, is the daughter of the Hollywood A-listers, John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Born in California, the 23-year-old Ella Bleu Travolta's height is 1.78m. She stepped foot in the Hollywood cadence in the year 2009, when she appeared in the film Old Dogs with her father. In 2019 she performed in the films The Poison Rose and Get Lost. She has also appeared on red carpets and is a common name for the media and audience. Travolta was seen in television shows like Entertainment Tonight and Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It has been known that she has faced weight-related issues since 2011. Here's how the young Hollywood actress tackled the weight gain problem and went on a weight-loss journey.

Advertisement

Ella Bleu Travolta's Weight Loss Journey

Before:

After:

It was due to her pictures from a family vacation to Paris in 2011 that her weight gain caught the attention of the public eye. Even though Ella remained unbothered by the situation for some time, she eventually went on to lose those extra pounds to achieve a healthier body and lifestyle. From indulging in an active lifestyle to sticking to a healthy-wholesome diet, here’s what Travolta’s weight loss regimen looked like:

Ella Bleu Travolta Workout Routine

When Travolta began reducing her weight, fans were quick to credit celebrity weight-loss surgery for her progress. However, Travolta has achieved a healthy weight organically through a diligent workout routine and a slimming diet, without undergoing any surgery. Her workout involved going on walks to burn calories and inducing targeted muscle exercises in her active line-up.

Strength training and cardio were also vital parts of her workout in the gym since it is a proven format for enhancing weight loss efforts and aiding the maintenance of achieved weight loss ( 1 ).

It was also found that her roster included yoga and meditation to create a holistic workout program. Yoga with varying intensity, duration, and frequency has shown beneficial results for overweight and obese people ( 2 ).

Additionally, activities like aerobic training and horse riding have been a part of her active lifestyle.

Getting in good shape and staying healthy have been the top goals of Travolta. If you too are looking to embark upon a weight-loss journey, consider including aerobics in your exercise regimen, since it has displayed significant results for fat mass reduction among the practitioners ( 1 ).

Advertisement

Ella Bleu Travolta's Diet Routine

It is a staunchly established fact that exercise goes hand-in-hand with what one eats. The fact worth noting is that Ella did not opt for a starving diet or skip her meals. She switched to a clean meal plan, which incorporates an intake of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the day. Consuming fruits, non or less-starchy vegetables, and legumes has been proven to contribute to weight loss and weight maintenance, specifically for women ( 3 ). Generally speaking, the recommended portion is approximately two cups of fruits per day and two and a half cups of vegetables per day ( 3 ).

Discarding junk and processed food is the norm while following a healthy diet and one must strictly tune themselves to such restrictions along with incorporating necessary nutrients for achieving a healthy body and losing weight.

Another crucial aspect of Travolta’s diet is staying hydrated. An increase in water intake leads to loss of body weight, mainly due to improved metabolism, mitochondrial activity, and increased lipolysis ( 4 ).

Through her family and friends’ encouragement, Travolta successfully shed the extra pounds, almost half of her body weight, and achieved a healthy lifestyle and routine with long-term benefits. Through the online bullying and hatred, the only thing that kept her on track to lose weight was her friends and family’s encouragement.

Conclusion

Lately known for her weight loss, Ella Bleu Travolta upscaled the fitness trend through her transformation. A star kid and a celebrity herself, she faced the media’s ridicule over her weight gain. She successfully surpassed the remarks and embraced a healthier life for herself by actively engaging in workouts and exercises. Her health regimen was revamped by incorporating healthy meals into her diet. Without undergoing any kind of surgery, Travolta naturally dropped those extra pounds and achieved a healthy body and mind. Be it practicing yoga, doing targeted exercises, or consuming fresh veggies and fruits, Ella’s weight loss roster has all things health-goodness. She proves that if you put your mind to it, achieving your goal weight is only a matter of time, and you can have your fitness bar maintained with consistency.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Leva Bonaparte’s Weight Loss: A ‘Flab to Fab’ Journey That Inspired Many