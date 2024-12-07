Meet actor born in family of pilots, began acting at 13, debuted in Rani Mukerji's film and smoked 200 packets of green tea cigarettes for movie

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking.

Even though this actor was born into a family that boasts of multiple pilots, he decided to take the unconventional path and pursue his hobby. While the budding star stepped into the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, he has been prepping to be an actor since the age of 13. As a teenager, he also trained under English-born actor, director, and acting coach Barry John. Finally, he made his debut opposite Rani Mukerji in Mardaani. Well, we’re talking about Tahir Raj Bhasin.

He started his acting journey by playing an anti-hero which brought him fame and appreciation. Tahir Raj Bhasin again starred in a negative character against John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha in Force 2. Eventually, people started liking him as a villain and wanted to see more of him. Then came the 2019 movie Chhichhore, which prompted the non-smoker to smoke 200 packs of green tea cigarettes for his role.

While talking to IANS, Bhasin stated that his character Derek in Nitesh Tiwari’s movie was a chain smoker. “The problem was that I'm a non-smoker in real life. I have always been extremely health conscious and I have never smoked and don't encourage the habit of smoking,” he expressed.

But to make his character look believable, the team repackaged 200 packets of cigarettes for him with organic green tea and basil which when smoked looks exactly like cigarette smoke on screen. This is how he made his part look convincing to the audience.

Then in 2021, he portrayed the role of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar in Ranveer Singh-led movie ’83. Well, currently he is enjoying the positive reviews of his negative character, Vikrant Singh Chauhan, in the popular romantic crime thriller television series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

After having a successful first season, the makers came up with the second installment of the show in November 2024. The Netflix series also stars Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in key roles.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with smoking addiction, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

