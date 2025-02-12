Woman Sheds 9 kg in Just 3 Months with This Diet And Workout Plan, Deets Inside!

Diet and workout go hand in hand and pave the way to substantial weight loss. Hear it from Instagram influencer and women’s fat loss coach, Mahtab Ekay who lost 20 pounds (9 kg) in just three months. Her drastic body transformation resulted from an unwavering commitment to healthy eating habits and regular workouts. To inspire her followers, she shares snippets of her incredible weight loss journey on her Instagram profile, which is replete with diet tips, fitness hacks, and other necessary lifestyle alterations.

With a balanced diet, nutritious pre and post-workout meals, and rigorous workouts, Mahtab accomplished her fitness goals. During her transformative journey, she discovered the keys that facilitate effective weight loss and prevent it from creeping back. The lessons she learned are nothing short of an eye-opener to those who wish to embark on a similar weight loss journey.

Transform Your Body: 11 Weight Loss Tips to Accomplish Your Fitness Goals

If you are looking for practical, science-backed strategies to shed excess pounds without resorting to extreme diet restrictions, below are Mahtab Ekay’s essential fitness tips and valuable insights.

1. Begin Your Meals with Veggies

According to Ekay, vegetables fill you up, stabilize your blood sugar, and reduce the chances of mindless eating or overeating later in the day. She recommends incorporating fiber-rich options like a cup of edamame in your breakfast, baby carrots in lunch, and snacks such as bell peppers or celery with hummus. Starting your meals with this approach will make you feel fuller while providing your body with the benefits of essential nutrients.

2. Avoid Consuming Carbs on an Empty Stomach

Eating carbs alone can cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels, leading to cravings later. Carbohydrates play a vital role in fueling the body but consuming them on an empty stomach might crash your health goals. Hence, Mahtab suggests pairing your carb-rich desserts and sweets with protein and fat-rich meals. The motive is to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings after you eat your meal.

3. Burn Calories

“Walking is the most underrated tip for fat loss,” says Mahtab. The fitness coach emphasizes the importance of aiming for 8000 to 12000 steps per day to burn calories. The set target will naturally increase calorie expenditure without putting much strain on your body. If you find 8000-12000 steps a little daunting, begin walking at least 1000 to 2000 steps every day and gradually increase the number.

To help you accomplish the 8k-steps target, Mahtab breaks it down into the following segments:

- 10 minutes of walking = 1000 steps

- A 20-minute walk in the morning

- Two 15-minute walks after meals

- A 30-minute walking date, hangout, or post-dinner walk

4. Prioritize Strength Training

For a toned physique, don’t rely solely on cardio, instead start lifting weights for effective weight loss. Lifting weights aids in building muscles, boosting metabolism, and enhancing overall body composition. Moreover, strength training ensures that you are not just losing weight but also gaining the required strength and definition.

5. Stay Hydrated

Drink sufficient water when on a weight loss journey. Ekay suggests starting your day with a glass of water and having one before your main meals and during workouts. It plays a crucial role in digestion, metabolism, and appetite control. Aim to drink half your body weight in pounds, measured in ounces of water daily, as proper hydration helps regulate hunger signals and maintain stable energy levels.

6. Aim for Quality Sleep

Why is prioritizing sound sleep important? Lack of sleep is one of the biggest reasons behind weight gain. It might increase your cravings for unhealthy foods and disrupt your metabolism. Therefore, the fitness influencer advises to aim for at least seven hours of restful sleep each night. If that is not possible for you, consider taking a 20 to 30-minute nap in the afternoon to compensate for sleep deficits and reduce fatigue.

7. Pick One Dessert You Love

The social media influencer suggests indulging in one of your favorite desserts while skipping those you don’t really love. The goal isn’t to restrict yourself but to make smarter choices. For example, Mahtab enjoys ice cream, so she made it a part of her regular diet.

8. Cut Down Unnecessary Calories

Skip the extra cream or sugar in your coffee and opt for lower-calorie dressings when needed.

9. Avoid Drinking Alcohol

If you don’t enjoy drinking, consider cutting it out altogether. In contrast, if you love slurping alcohol, then opt for fewer glasses and lower-calorie drinks.

10. Support Your Workouts with Enough Calories

It’s important to fuel your workouts to stay energized and train effectively. Hence, ensure you have 300 to 500 calories through your pre and post-workout meals for optimal performance while maintaining a calorie deficit.

11. Track Your Food Intake for 1 to 2 Weeks

Scan, weigh, and journal everything you eat to acquaint yourself with foods and their nutritional value. As per Ekay, counting calories during fat loss is the fastest and most accurate way to lose fat.

Losing weight sustainably requires long-term lifestyle alterations, such as embracing healthy eating habits and staying consistent with exercise. By incorporating Mahtab’s realistic and strategic approach, you can undergo a seamless transformation. So, look no further, integrate these small but powerful changes into your everyday regime. Achieving your weight loss goals while maintaining a balanced, healthy lifestyle couldn’t be easier!

