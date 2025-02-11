Shilpa Shetty’s Secret to Sculpted Abs at 49 – It’s All in This ‘Impossible Sit-up’!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's commitment to fitness at 49 is unmatched. Apart from her acting prowess, the Bollywood actress stands out for her remarkable dedication to health and wellness. She frequently shares glimpses of her workout routine on Instagram, leaving fans intrigued about how the beauty queen redefines fitness. Whether it is the secrets behind her ripped abs or the key to attaining an age-defying body like hers, the B-town diva lets the cat out of the bag.

Shilpa’s enviable physique and sculpted abs are a testament to her relentless spirit and rigorous workout regime, featuring an awe-inspiring sit-up challenge. She also throws the challenge to those who have a strong core. The fitness enthusiast truly stays at the top of her game and proves that age is merely a number. Here’s how you can sculpt your abs and strengthen your core.

Shilpa Shetty’s Impossible Sit-up Challenge Is the Secret Behind Her Toned Abs

In a new workout video, the Dhadkan actress demonstrated how to do an impossible sit-up which is the go-to workout to help strengthen the abs. If you are high on your spirits, take on Shilpa Shetty's 'impossible sit-up' challenge that’s ABS-olutely worth it! Get inspired and test your core strength!

One of Shilpa’s fitness tips is to start slow. It is the best policy if you are not regular with sit-ups. To avoid cramps or muscle pain later, it is advisable to start with a manageable number. As you build strength and endurance, gradually increase the number of reps. This will prepare you to master Shilpa's 'impossible sit-up' challenge.

Advertisement

The challenge requires you to perform a sit-up with your heel placed on the ground. Be well-prepared before accepting her challenge as it demands exceptional core strength, flexibility, and control. While performing the sit-up, your heel must remain in contact with the ground. Begin lifting your torso from lying to sitting, with your back straight, hands raised on the side, and core engaged. Perform the sit-ups with good self-control, preventing any jerky or bouncy movements.

Eager to give it a shot? Be sure to start with a few warm-up exercises, such as cardio and stretching, before challenging your core. Sit-ups are one of the best exercises to target your abdominal muscles, providing numerous benefits for your core and overall fitness. Shilpa’s easy-peasy at-home abs workout will not only improve your body posture but also your balance.

Transform Your Core: The Benefits of Shilpa Shetty’s Ultimate Sit-Up Challenge

It targets the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hip flexors. It improves posture and balance. It strengthens your core and enhances stability, reducing the risk of back pain. It aids in better athletic performance. It enhances functional fitness, making everyday activities like bending, lifting, and maintaining mobility easier and more efficient.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a shining example of how hard work and dedication can lead to remarkable results, no matter your age. Through challenging fitness routines, she motivates her fans to adopt a healthier lifestyle with the perfect blend of diet and exercise. Whether it's performing squats, jumping on a trampoline, or mastering sit-ups, the mother of two relentlessly pursues her health goals. She not only sets a benchmark in the fitness world but also inspires others to push their limits and redefine what they can achieve.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Hindustan Times, Only My Health.com, and The Look. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Advertisement

Also Read: Woman’s 30 kg Transformation: How She Shed the Weight with Simple Lifestyle Changes!

Credits: Hindustan Times, Only My Health.com, and The Look