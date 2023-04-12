Tips On How To Make Your Ex Miss You After A Breakup

Introduction

Going through a breakup can leave you wondering how to make your ex miss you. Whether it’s fighting over little things or massive arguments on the future, breakups are never easy. If you were in a long-term relationship, it's natural to crave their presence, voice, touch and those random moments during the day when you could feel their love.

Fortunately, there are several things you can do to make your ex miss you and crave your presence. Read on to discover these effective strategies for reigniting their desire and potentially reconnecting with your ex.

When Does An Ex Start To Miss You?

Breaking up is never easy. In the initial moments after a split, one may be full of anger and shock, struggling to understand how it all came to this. As time goes on, emotions do start to settle.

Despite the bitter taste of the separation, it is natural to start to look back on the positive times in the relationship - all those moments you felt cherished, protected and connected to your ex.

The timeframe for missing an ex can be different for everyone. Some start to feel the ache shortly after the break-up while others can take weeks or even months. But even when all those memories and experiences fade, the feeling of nostalgia is always there when you come across something familiar - the street you used to take with them or restaurants you dined in.

There are numerous proverbs, love songs, movies and novels on a longing, aching heart. It might also be true that your ex is missing you. Although you can never get confirmation from them, their longing for you could be lurking just beneath the surface.

How To Make Your Ex Miss You After A Breakup?

1. Go No Contact

The belief that "distance makes the heart grow fonder" holds true even when dealing with breakups. Instead of constantly calling or texting your ex, it's wise to give them some space to miss you. Your messages may just further confuse or agitate them, making the healing process even more difficult.

When you step away and give them their needed space, the consequences of your absence in their life may become clear. They may realise how important you were and it could open the door for reconciliation. If you and your partner are meant to be, it’ll all eventually work out.

2. Avoid Answering Their Calls And Responding To Their Texts

It can be very tempting to text your ex to see how they're doing - you might feel an urge to call or text them. But try to resist it. Both of you need time apart to really think things through and let your emotions subside.

When there is no response from your end, your ex will naturally begin to analyse the situation and think about why things went wrong. Soon, they will realise how hurt you are and just how much you want them in your life.

Instead of momentary satisfaction, stay determined and use this time to focus on yourself. As hard as it may be, focus on building a brighter future for yourself.



3. Work On Yourself

Breaking up can leave you with a lot of negative energy. Utilize this opportunity to work on yourself and become a better version of yourself. Make a list of all things you’ve wanted to do for years and get at it. Maybe try getting into shape with a new gym routine or change up your look with a new haircut or color. Revamp your wardrobe or get some piercings - just do something to make yourself feel more confident. This is the easiest way to stop obsessing about your ex as well.

This might even cause your ex to start thinking about you again. Perhaps their true feelings will even come out eventually.

4. Make New Connections By Socialising And Meeting People

Breaking out of your routine and doing something out of the ordinary can help bring fresh energy and life into your social world. There are lots of different options to explore; whether it's theatre plays, guitar classes, poetry sessions, yoga classes, swimming sessions, cooking or baking classes. Join a new class that is challenging, this will help you gain new perspective and also make new friends who are passionate about similar things.

Another benefit of this is that it can drive your ex crazy. When they know that you are socialising outside your comfort zone, they are bound to feel left out and a bit jealous.

This will also give them a taste of their own medicine and they will get a reminder of what it felt like when you left them. And most of all, they will realise that you have a life beyond them.

5. Maintain A Positive Relationship With Mutual Friends

If you get the chance to catch up with your ex’s friends, the last thing you want to do is bring up the breakup or your ex. Talk about your successes and exciting experiences, so that you can stay positive in their eyes. Let them update your ex about all the great things that have been happening in your life.

By doing so, your ex will likely be intrigued and potentially take interest in getting back in contact with you. You can even take the initiative to invite them to an event or party so you can both reconnect and enjoy each other's company.

No matter what happens, stay calm and composed throughout. Even if the topic of the breakup or your ex comes up, listen to what they have to say and try not to get emotional. By showing them that you are still confident and secure in yourself, you can encourage a renewed connection between the two of you.

6. Improve Your Appearance

Physical attraction is undeniably a major part of romantic relationships. If you want to make your ex miss you, then try upping your physical game. You don’t need to completely transform yourself like in the movies, but just bring out the best version of yourself.

Start with self-care. Focus on eating healthy, working out, getting a good night’s sleep and all the positive things that will help you regain your self-confidence. Moreover, think about updating your wardrobe, or playing around with new hairstyles or makeup. It may seem minor, but such changes can create an alluring aura and revitalise your ex's appreciation of you.

7. Stay Active On Social Media

You don't need to waste away in sorrow and gloom. Try spicing up your social media with activities that you are engaging in instead of downcast messages and photos. Perhaps you took up a hobby, travelled or joined a gym – go ahead and let your ex see the changes you are making. You are embracing yourself, taking good care of your mind, body and soul.

There’s nothing as important as loving yourself. Like the ancient saying goes, you can’t expect someone to love you when you don’t love yourself. By displaying your betterment and transformation, your ex may notice and gain a new appreciation for what they have been missing.

How To Make Your Ex Miss You Over Text?

1. Disable Your WhatsApp "Last Seen" Feature

The last seen feature on WhatsApp has become a significant way for couples to stay updated with each other. With it, you can track when the other user was last active. However, if you want to make your ex miss you after a break-up, you should use the last seen function to your advantage.

Hiding your last seen will help you stay off their radar and keep them wondering what you’re up to. This will spark a sense of curiosity within them and will ensure that you remain in their thoughts. Your absence will definitely be felt and make them miss you even more.

2. Change Your Display Picture



You can leave your ex intrigued just by changing your display image on social media. If you currently have a photo of you and your ex displayed somewhere, take it down and replace it with a single picture of yourself. This doesn’t mean that you move on, but it is just a subtle reminder to the both of you that the relationship has ended, and you are ready to embrace the next chapter of your life.

3. Limit Your Responses and Maintain a Distant Tone Over Text

Never let emotions get the better of you. If you feel that texting is the only outlet for the time being, make sure you are brief with your responses and wait a few moments before you reply. Take time to process the right words and think about what and how much you're willing to reveal in order to avoid any misunderstandings.

4. Avoid Them In Group Chats

If you're in any WhatsApp groups with mutual friends and your ex, only respond to the other people in the chat. Avoid addressing your ex directly and keep your responses brief and concise. Refrain from starting conversations or initiating conversation with them.

If they message you while you're online, simply ignore it and continue talking to the other group members. By not engaging with them directly, you will show them that you're moving forward and won't be investing time in the relationship anymore.

Conclusion

The question ‘will my ex miss me?’ must have crossed your mind numerous times after your breakup. Breaking up with someone is never easy and it's more challenging to move on when you can't help but keep tabs on them. It is essential to create a safe distance between you and your ex so both of you have a chance to heal.

To make sure your healing period is as smooth as possible, take advantage of the newfound freedom by planning a solo trip, indulging in activities you enjoy, and expanding your social circle. You don’t need to rush into things, simply relax and focus on your well-being. Everything will naturally fall into place if it’s meant to. Just remember that the primary objective should be to look after your own happiness and comfort.

