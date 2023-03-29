Eva Marcille files for divorce from husband Michael Sterling, calls marriage 'irretrievably broken'

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has officially filed for divorce from her husband Michael Sterling. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2018, have decided to part ways after more than four years of marriage. Continue reading to know more about divorce filing and the details of their relationship.

Eva Marcille files for divorce from Michael Sterling

The 38-year-old actress filed the paperwork in Fulton County, Georgia, on March 23, calling her marriage "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation." Marcille told People, "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives will convince you to take a virtual U.S. tour STAT!

According to the filing, the television personality and the Atlanta-based attorney "are currently living in a bona fide state of separation." Marcille and Sterling have two children, 4-year-old Michael Sterling Jr., born in 2018, and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling, born in 2019. Sterling is also like a father figure to Marcille's 9-year-old daughter Marley Rae from her past relationship with her former boyfriend, Kevin McCall.

The America's Next Top Model season three winner has requested legal and primary custody of their children and asked for child support from Sterling including medical and dental costs. Marcille also wants an "equitable division of all marital assets" they share, and their debt while also wanting her separate property. The two started dating in 2016, got engaged in December 2017, and tied the knot on an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"I promise to love you unconditional, unrelenting, comforting and eternal. I promise you not only this present love, but future love. The future love that can't forecast the unpredictability of life but is prepared to withstand the hardships, the pains, and the struggles," Sterling's views had said. "Michael, you're my safe place. In a world that is often disappointing, you give me hope. Learning to love the biggest part of me, my daughter Marley, holding my truth and my fragility firmly in your hands, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I was designed for you. Our bond is unbreakable and our love is pure," Marcille had replied.

The last Instagram post made by the model featuring the attorney was a Valentine's Day wish that said, "Happy Valentine's Day forever and ever @miketsterling [sundflower emoji] #US." Before that, she had posted a birthday wish for him saying, "Happy birthday to my Heart @miketsterling. You're the most amazing Man, father, husband, friend, confidant, life partner, spades partner, Forever partner [stars emoji] May this be your best year yet. 2022 gave us beautiful beautiful gifts and I trust that 2023 will do the same. I love you @miketsterling."