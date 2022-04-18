Up your Instagram game with the new OnePlus 10 Pro! Here’s how

Let’s admit it, in the world of Instagram, what meets the eyes appeals to the heart. Out of the several feeds that pop on our feeds, beautiful images, high-octane reels, and world-class videography manage to capture our attention at the first glance. And more than anything else, pictures speak volumes about the way we see the world. So when you can capture the world as it is or even better, a surreal impression of the world, why settle for less?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to take your smartphone game a notch higher with its newly developed styles, its powerful camera in particular. While we know that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G’s camera is a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor that reduces noise and enhances dynamic range, it is the 10-bit color support that we are more excited about. This comes at a point where adding more pleasing colors to your pictures matter a lot.

If you have been wanting to add sublime, aesthetic appeal to your photos, the OnePlus 10 Pro is your answer! The 10-bit color support works across all three rear lenses and lets you optimize color tuning in more than 500 scenarios- from food to graffiti! And the best part is that whether or not you are a professional photographer, the 10-bit support of the OnePlus 10 Pro camera will ensure that your pictures are no less than a kickass photoshoot! And wait, there’s more to it.

Given that OnePlus has collaborated with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad last year and introduced Hasselblad Camera for Mobile on the OnePlus 9 series, the photography features are only taken up a notch higher! In the newly developed master styles, a few more features have been unlocked which let you master the art of photography in three different modes and three color styles accessible through the camera filters. The 10-bit color solution in the three rear cameras is now capable of applying more than one billion colors to any kind of image you capture. This has also resulted in reducing color banding and ensures a smooth transition between each color so that no image appears over-exposed.

To let you capture the world as far as your eyes can see, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the widest ultra-wide camera ever on a OnePlus device! With the new ultra-wide camera, not only do you get a 150° view of what’s in front of you but also the photos captured are four times wider than those captured with 120° ultra-wide cameras on other smartphones.

Creative freedom has been a crucial driving force behind the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s RAW+ features. It not only lets you shoot in up to 12-bit RAW but also retains all computational photography elements like improved dynamic range and reduced noise. So when you are editing your shots on the OnePlus 10 Pro for your Instagram reels or posts or stories, eye-catching, pleasing, and higher-quality photo files are guaranteed!

The OnePlus 10 Pro and Hasselblad Mode collab enable the rear camera of the 10 Pro to capture photos in up to 12-bit RAW. So this means, greater levels of dynamic range with more information than 10-bit RAW. If you are looking for a camera that offers all kinds of natural color solutions, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the one for you.

Another feature that we think is making a bigger difference in the OnePlus 10 Pro camera is the Movie Mode. It lets you adjust the main video elements like ISO, shutter speed, and white balance before or during filming. Comes handy while making Instagram transition reels, the kickass Dual-View video can record with front and rear camera, with minimum hassle!

