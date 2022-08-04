Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Must grab kickstarter deals on laptops from HP, Asus & more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is the monstrous digital sale event of the season that has the whole country talking. The early bird gets the worm! If you are planning to bring home a brand new laptop, then you should consider Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 kickstarter deals as a sign from God. Laptops have become a living essential and an electronic device that has shrunken our worlds and brought office home. Gran the best of them the sale at discounted prices.

Here are the best 6 Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on laptops:

Here are the best 6 Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on laptops:

1. HP 255 G8 Laptop

Run off with this HP 255 G8 Laptop only and only because of its exceptional features and jaw-dropping price cut. Have you ever imagined bringing home the latest laptop with all the functions that you need? This is a dream come true if you are an HP laptop lover. All thanks to Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022’s deals that are helping you in vouching for something that you ever wished for. This laptop features AMD Ryzen 3 3300U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, and up to3.5 GHz burst frequency.

Price: Rs 26,900

2. HP Envy x360 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7

This is one of the coolest laptops when it comes to great resolution, phenomenal speed and compact design. With storage of 512 GB, Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8 Gb memory and Intel UHD graphics, the laptop excels at delivering maximum performance. The visuals are the highlight of this laptop, as it has a display of 39.6 cm, 141 ppi, which has anti-glare feature for better clarity. It comes with an HP True Vision HD camera with integrated dual array digital, dual speakers and preinstalled software.

Price: Rs 39,990

3. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2022)

Rock all your work performances in style with ASUS Vivobook 15. It is a full-featured laptop that makes things easier for you. The laptop has the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor which speeds up the processing. With 16Gb memory and SSD storage, you can wipe out all your fears of less storage. Vivobook 15’s clear, slim-bezel NanoEdge display makes the visuals really vivid and colourful. The wide viewing angles and UV Rheinland certification makes this laptop a safer yet a better option for the eyes. Prime features include support for up to 1 TB SSD PCIe 3.0 storage, a built-in fingerprint sensor, a physical webcam privacy shield, comprehensive I/O ports and an audio combo jack.

Price: Rs 47,990

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a 14-inch laptop that features a 180-degree hinge allowing it to lie straight. The unique colour adds a sense of style while keeping convenience a priority by weighing just 1.4kg. The 4Gb of RAM is more than enough for crazy fast multitasking and browsing. Amazon Sale 2022 is here to help you in knocking work off your plate in a jiffy.

Price: Rs 21,990

5. Mi Notebook Pro

The Mi Notebook has a lot going for it in terms of features and performance. You get great value for money and better performance. It comes with up to 40 Gbps data transmission speeds over Thunderbolt 4.0 and power delivery. With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it's best for writers, creators and designers!

Price: Rs 52,990

6. ASUS Vivobook 15

With an Up to AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor, ASUS VivoBook 15 helps you get things done swiftly and efficiently. It has a dual-storage design to give you the benefits of superfast data performance and a large storage capacity. Install apps on the SSD for quicker response and loading times, and use the HDD to store large files such as movies, music libraries, and photo albums.

Price: Rs 52,990

Amazon India is celebrating the month of August with Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale where you can grab products of your interest from all categories at deal-breaking prices. The 4-day sale begins tomorrow but Prime users can get their hands on the deals right away!

