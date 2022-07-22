Amazon Prime Day 2022: 7 Best early deals on tablets from Apple, Lenovo, Samsung & more

Tablets are a cool way to let people know how cool you are. The perfect amalgamation of phone and laptop, tablets are easy to carry, provide you with all the essential facilities that you seek from an electronic gadget and also is best situated for people who travel a lot. Amazon Prime Day Sale offers early deals on 7 branded tablets that you need to check out right away!

Here are the 7 best tablets on early Prime Day deals:

Scroll on to find your best-suited tablet at slashed prices here! These are curated on the basis of reviews and ratings on Amazon.

1. Apple iPad Air

Available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space grey colours, this is the best option you can grab from the Prime Day sale. It features stereo landscape speakers and touches ID for secure authentication. After all, what's better than an iPad!

Price: Rs 68900

Deal: Rs 63999

Buy Now

2. Alcatel 1T10 Smart (2nd Gen) Tablet

Viewing movies and contents won't strain your eyes anymore somehow, thanks to the overall display settings of this tablet and additional night mode and sensitivity adjustments. It's good and loud twin Speakers to give you a good listening experience; won't get clinky for louder volumes.

Price: Rs 9999

Deal: Rs 7999

Buy Now

3. TCL Tab 10

TCL TAB 10’s high-speed LTE and Wi-Fi network give you a super-smooth connection. 5MP+5MP camera setup coupled with an advanced dual K Class speaker system provides immersive audio and video experience.

Price: Rs 25999

Deal: Rs 10999

Buy Now

4. Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo Tab M10 REL is one impressive tablet. Inside lies an impressive FHD screen and dual front speakers for immersive entertainment – impossibly contained within a thin and light profile. This is one tablet you will want to use anywhere in the home or on the go.

Price: Rs 27500

Deal: Rs 14499

Buy Now

5. Apple iPad Mini

If you are looking for something combat, classy and sleek, here’s the one! iPad mini comes with an A15 bionic chip with a neural engine. Its battery life lasts up to 10 hours and also works with apple pencil (2nd generation). It also features a liquid retina display with True Tone and wide colour.

Price: Rs 74900

Deal: Rs 69999

Buy Now

6. Realme Pad 4 GB RAM 64

Binge-watch your favourite TV shows and browse the internet for hours with the Realme Pad tablet. This tablet comes with a 7100 mAh battery and 18 W Quick charge feature so that you can remain engrossed in the device throughout the day. The sleek and seamless metal exterior design offers style and elegance to this Realme Pad tablet.

Price: Rs 18999

Deal: Rs 22999

Buy Now

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Featuring an immersive display with an elegant slim bezel, and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio for the best viewing experience, this tablet is the winner among Android users. It also comes with a long-lasting 5,100 mAH battery with fast adaptive charging and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Price: Rs 14500

Deal: Rs 10999

Buy Now

Tablets are the compact version of your laptops and phones that gives you the best of both worlds. They are super cool devices that’ll make your life much smarter and easier. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day Deals, you can now make them yours at slashed prices. Grab your one soon!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022-Exciting deals and offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Everything you need to know about the big sale and the massive discounts