Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Thrilling offers on top microwave ovens from LG, IFB and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is organised every year and is marked with new launches, special offers and breathtaking discounts. Fortunately, the price changes can be seen on almost all products in every category. As a result, the sale offers can be availed as per use and requirements. The sale takes place only for a day and so, it is important to keep your wish list ready. Once the sale goes live, you are left with just one task. Make the payment, and you are all set to enjoy the cool products from Amazon India Sale. In this article, we have brought to you the best microwave ovens from top brands. Samsung, IFB and LG are some of these brands which are offering the latest products in the kitchen appliances category, during the Prime Day Sale.

Best Microwave Ovens to buy at Prime Day Sale

1. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven

The Panasonic solo microwave oven has appealing features that add a touch of modernity to your kitchen. The microwave capacity is ideal for small families. Its compact design allows you to fit it in even in a small space. The touch keypad membrane is sensitive to touch and control. Bonus points go to the wonderful discounts offered at Prime Day Sale.

Price Rs.5,890

2. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

With a capacity of 28L, this microwave oven has the power to serve large families. It is a multi-action oven that can be used for baking, grilling, defrosting, reheating and cooking. There are a multiple number of programs that can be used in this appliance. From slim fry to cooking Indian recipes, the microwave is capable of doing it all. It also has a touch keypad membrane that is sensitive to touch. Key highlights of this oven are its various cooking modes, auto-cook option, ceramic enamel cavity and child safety lock. You can bring this oven home at slashed prices during the Prime Sale 2022.

Price Rs.11,790

3. Bajaj 1701 MT 17L Solo Microwave Oven

This solo microwave oven is used for defrosting, cooking and reheating. It has a timer clock to let you note the cooking time and control the temperature as per the cooking requirements. The appliance is suitable for small families. There are 5 different power levels in it to cook as per your need. It is easy to operate. Get this microwave oven at a discounted rate at Prime Sale Day 2022.

Price Rs.4,498

4. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

IFB brings to you this convection microwave oven of 30L capacity, which is suitable for large families. It has versatile functions that can be used for grilling, defrosting, reheating and baking. The oven has 101 auto-cook menu options, auto-reheat, weight defrost, and steam clean, express cooking. You can clean it easily and control the use with a child lock.

Price Rs.13,749

5. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

LG 28L capacity is appropriate for large families. It has a 271 auto-cook menu that lets you create wonderful dishes instantly. You can use it for baking, grilling, reheating, cooking and defrosting. There is a child lock for restricted control. Its special features include Indian roti basket, diet fry option and pasteurised milk ghee option. Since it is available at the Prime Sale 2022, you can win over the prices.

Price Rs.16,999

6. Whirlpool 24 L Convection Microwave Oven

Whirlpool microwave ovens are designed for multipurpose cooking features like grilling, reheating, defrosting, baking and cooking. It even has a calorimeter. With 130 auto-cook menus, the microwave is a smart appliance. The oven allows faster cooking while keeping 45% more moisture, which is usually better than an air fryer.

Price Rs. 10,699

7. Morphy Richards 25 CG 25L Convection Microwave Oven

If you wish to bring this oven home, Amazon Prime Sale, 2022 is the best time to do so. This convection microwave oven is made for large families. It can be used for a variety of food cooking options like reheating, grilling, defrosting, etc. It comes with a 2-year warranty that you can claim as and when needed. The oven has a child lock that keeps your kids safe from mishaps. With its auto-cook menu, you can choose from more than 200 menus easily. You can preset the temperature and timing and control the same as per the cooking needs.

Price Rs. 11,649

8. Haier 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

Haier brings to you this convection microwave oven which can help you upgrade the kitchen easily. It is suitable for a small family and can be used for grilling, reheating, baking and defrosting. The brand offers a jog wheel plus button that can be used for a long life. Not to forget its child lock function to ensure complete safety. You can buy this microwave oven at Prime Sale, 2022 and avail the hefty discount running on it.

Price Rs. 15,750

If you are a Prime member, Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022, is the perfect event to upgrade your home with the best kitchen appliances like these microwave ovens. Each of these products are of premium quality and are made available at discounted prices by the respective brands at the Amazon India Sale. Even if you are not a Prime member, you can enjoy the chance of availing offers by buying an Amazon Prime subscription. The sale will be live from 23rd-24th July. You can get access to many fresh launches and super cool special offers at the biggest sale of the year. Happy shopping!