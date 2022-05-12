EXCLUSIVE: Aamna Sharif wants to be in Kahiin To Hoga 2 if the series is remade & work with Rajeev Khandelwal

Aamna Sharif is one of the most loved actresses on the small screen. She was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and her grey shade too was loved by all her fans. Well, Aamna made her television debut with Kahiin To Hoga and portrayed the character of Kashish opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. This character is etched in the minds of the fans and even today after so many years fans still shower love on it. Recently we got a chance to interact with Aamna as her web series Aadha Ishq has released and she opened up on a lot of things.

We all know that Ekta Kapoor has a thing for bringing back her old popular shows on television again. So if her debut show Kahiin To Hoga was ever brought back, then would she want to be a part of it? The moment we asked this, without wasting a moment, Aamna replied “Absolutely! But as of now, I am not in the space and I am very happy to do web and films. But if I had to ever do something on television, I think it would be an overnight yes to Ekta if she decides to get back into it. Like I would want to do that show. I would love to work with Rajeev.”

Meanwhile, talking about Aadha Ishq, the show explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships, a romantic drama that delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love. Aadha Ishq is set against the picturesque backdrops of Gulmarg, Srinagar, and Mussoorie, and captures a turbulent love story rife with major twists and turns. The show also sheds light on modern-day romance and complicated human relationships and boasts of an ensemble of casts like Suchitra Pillai, Darsheel Safary, and Pooja Bhamrrah in supporting roles.

