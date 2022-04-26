EXCLUSIVE: Aamna Sharif to play an emotionally inclined character in forbidden love saga 'Aadha Ishq'

Aamna Sharif and actor Gaurav Arora are soon coming together with a gripping modern-day romantic series named ‘Aadha Ishq’. The show will take viewers on a soul-stirring ride. It is the Nandita Mehra directorial, headlined by Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta, Suchitra Pillai, and Kunal Roy Kapur. The show explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships, a romantic drama that delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love, which will unfold on 12th May 2022.

Aadha Ishq is set against the picturesque backdrops of Gulmarg, Srinagar, and Mussoorie, and captures a turbulent love story rife with major twists and turns. The show also sheds light on modern-day romance and complicated human relationships and boasts of an ensemble of casts like Suchitra Pillai, Darsheel Safary, and Pooja Bhamrrah in supporting roles.

Talking about her experience of playing Roma in this romantic series, Aamna Sharif shared, “Aadha Ishq deals with the repercussions of entangled relationships, and to portray the trials and tribulations that my character Roma goes through in the show, was a challenging task. However, essaying an emotionally inclined character has been a learning experience of a lifetime for me. I’m excited for the audience to see this unusually thought-provoking tale of love, pepped up with drama and beautiful locations. Looking forward to the show.”

Gaurav Arora, who plays the male lead, shared, “As Sahir, I got the one-of-a-kind opportunity to play such a complex character in this series, which enabled me to showcase different facets of my prowess. I took this role up because it challenged me to prove my mettle as a versatile actor. With Aadha Ishq's release date on Voot Select being just around the corner, I am excited for the audience to witness this turbulent love story like no other!”



The series will be aired on Voot Select platform and will be available from 12th May.

