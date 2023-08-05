EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Daisy Shah CLARIFIES her statement 'Many facts are edited from show'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty has been in the headlines since its premiere. Actor Daisy Shah, a contestant on the show is grabbing headlines for her brawl with KKK 13 co-contestant Archana Gautam. It was after Daisy said that she does not find Archana entertaining, during one of her interviews. The brawl escalated between the two and both even got trolled by each other’s fanbases. Later, Daisy issued a statement, explaining how the viewers don’t get a full glimpse of what the show is. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when asked about her brawl with Archana Gautam and what she meant when she said, “Not everything she says is shown on air,” Daisy Shah has finally reacted.

Daisy Shah CLARIFIES her statement 'Many facts are edited from show'

When Daisy was asked about her brawl with Archana Gautam about ‘class’ and ‘crass’, and what she meant when she said, “Not everything she says is shown on air,” Daisy Shah clarified her stance. She said, “I said that a lot many things have been edited from the show because one episode hum shoot karte the do-do din tak (we used to shoot one episode for 2 days) and what you are watching is one hour of the entire content.”

She added, “They need to chop many things and, the relevance of the thing in the show is about the stunts, and stunts ko lekar jitna bhi dikhana hai wo dikhate hai (they show everything you need to see about the stunts) and in the remaining time slots, they will show you something which is more entertaining for you guys. Humare liye bhi entertaining tha, mai aisa nahi bol rahi ki humare liye nahi tha (It was entertaining for us as well, I am not denying it). But what I'm trying to say is like you cannot put do din ka pura content in one hour. That is what I meant by saying ‘edited’.”The actress continued, “Now, secondly, about the comments I have already said before, and now I just feel ki yeh vaal jo topic hai yeh hum kuch jada hi drag kar rahe hai. Archana has moved on from this entire episode. I have moved on from the entire episode and it's about time that I want you guys also to move on from this episode.”

When Daisy Shah made posts on Instagram after facing backlash from Archana Gautam’s fans

For the unversed, only a few days ago, the actress made a post and expressed her thoughts after facing backlash. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “Everybody have their own way of liking things and people! If I don't like somebody's way of poking and instigating people then I don't. Moreover, the amount of disrespect a particular person had towards others while performing stunts in the show was just very crass. Channel only shows you what you want to see... a lot many facts have been edited from the show."

She added, “If you understand the difference between CLASS and CRASS then You have my respect.”

Meanwhile, Daisy started her career as a choreographer and later started modeling. She also made an appearance in Khuda Kasam, starring Sunny Deol and Tabu, and Jai Ho opposite Salman Khan.

