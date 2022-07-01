Channa Mereya's Niyati Fatnani on her Punjabi look in show & how the 'juttis' gave her blisters; EXCLUSIVE

Nazar actress Niyati Fatnani is all set to amaze the audience with her upcoming show, Channa Mereya. She will be seen opposite actor Karan Wahi, who has made his return to the daily soap genre after a hiatus of a few years. Niyati essays the role of a Sikh girl named Ginni Grewal in the show and she spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about her character's look, and the preparations she underwent for Channa Mereya. Niyati, along with the team, is currently shooting in Amritsar.

When asked about her role in Channa Mereya, Niyati Fatnani said, "The whole storyline of the show is set in Amritsar and I am playing the role of a Sikh girl, Ginni Grewal, who runs a 'dhaba' (eatery). She is a vivacious girl, full of life, and lives in her own little bubble of chaos. She also craves a family and the feeling of being loved by them."

Actors tend to put behind their pain and prioritize work. Sharing such an incident, Niyati said that she got blisters on her feet and they were very painful. "As I am playing the role of a Punjabi girl, my attire is completely different. I have to wear patiala suits paired with a jutti. Wearing a jutti is a difficult task for me as this is the first time in my life that I have worn them. I had blisters on my feet and toes due to it, which was very painful but I kept on shooting because I didn’t want to halt the shoot midway."

Sharing her excitement about her upcoming show, Niyati stated, "I'm beaming with excitement and cannot wait for the show to release. This show is a platform for me to present myself in a different avatar and I'm acting in a different language that isn't my own, so it's a great learning experience for me to learn more about the Punjabi culture. I am happy that I am coming up with something fresh on-screen. I can't wait to see the reaction of the audience."

Channa Mereya is slated to go on air from July 5 onwards at 7 PM on Star Bharat.

