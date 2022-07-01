EXCLUSIVE: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's what Mandar Chandwadkar says

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat, who is popular for portraying the role of Tipendra Gada aka Tapu, has reportedly quit the show. He played Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's son in this sitcom and the character's bonding with his grandfather and friends (Tapu Sena) is much loved by the audience. For the past few days, reports about Raj quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been doing the rounds and neither Raj nor the producer has given any statement about it.

Mandar Chandwadkar's reaction when asked about Raj Anadkat's exit from the show:

Pinkvilla contacted Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide on the show to check if there's any truth to Raj leaving the show. While speaking to us and addressing him as Tapu, Mandar said, "As artists, we don't know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn't been shooting for the past few days. I haven't seen him on the set." A few days ago, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta also bid adieu to this show.

Talking about Raj Anadkat, he is currently vacationing in Dubai with his mother and sister. The 25-year-old has been posting lovely pictures from their luxurious trip on Instagram. Raj, who is an avid vlogger, had shared that he has some special news for his fans and his fans are getting impatient. They have been questioning him non-stop to reveal the special news. Raj spoke about this special news after uploading a picture with Bollywood dynamite Ranveer Singh. Raj shared that he shot for a "very big" project with the Padmavat actor and can't wait to share it with everyone.

Raj Anadkat's special news for fans

Raj Anadkat had promised his fans to reveal the surprise soon through his vlog. However, due to poor network connection, only ten percent of the video got uploaded in two hours. He assured his fans that if the network issue is resolved, the vlog will be out there for everyone.

On the other hand, when we contacted the makers of this show, they dodged the question. For the unversed, Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in 2017.

