EXCLUSIVE: 21 Days Lockdown: JD Majethia REVEALS how much loss TV will suffer, opens up on Ramayana rerun

The world is currently going through some difficult times with the coronavirus outbreak claiming many lives and putting normalcy in jeopardy. The Indian Government has announced a 21 days lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus which is contagious. While the film industry has pegged its loss to be around 500 crores, the Television industry too is incurring huge losses with everything coming to a standstill. We spoke to JD Majethia, chairman, TV and WEB , IFTPC, to understand the situation in the industry, his views on Ramayana rerun and also how much does he peg the loss to be. Over to him:

Right now, everything has come to a standstill. What is the situation like in the industry? Panic, worry?

Right now, we cannot do anything about it. We have to just wait, watch and start from scratch when the lockdown is over and we can feel and ensure safety for all. The biggest concern right now is to fight the pandemic. This situation is showing the humanitarian side of many sectors. Along with the people connected with the hospitals medicine and health, the way policemen are serving the poor and needy, the way Shirdi temple has given donations to help as a gesture and many such actions and help being extended to the daily wagers, and this is what is our priority too. Everyone is trying to be a part of the movement and help fight Covid 19. Everyone has their pyramids and priorities, plans, but right now what has taken the central attention is this fight against corona. And there is no clear way forward how to do it so We have to look at the positives emerging out of this situation for now. As a human race, we were not doing anything for global warming but today, pollution levels have come down, no vehicles no trains so no accidents and deaths etc. Lots of other things to do which we didn’t have time for. Reiterating the fact that NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE in life. This is a life-changing phase for all of us.

Ramayana is being telecast again on DD. Many on social media are sharing it. What is your view about this?

I feel the Ramayana rerun plan is very good. Especially the morning slot of 9-10 slot for Ramayan is fantastic. Most of the people don't have newspapers coming in home and those who would tune into morning news early morning will have a good option to watch and start their day with such an epic story. It will cater to all kind of people. People speak about OTT platforms but how much of an audience does OTT have today? It is still growing. In a populous country like ours, not too many people would have a subscription to it. Around 60 to 80 crore which watches Television will benefit.

He adds: As this is on DD I will be making a suggestion and write this on social media to the Ministry and tag the Prime Minister that the social message on how to take precautionary measures to avoid COVID 19 should be given during the break of Ramayana. Though it has just started soon will start peaking and the B and C town people will take it more seriously if it comes in between a show like Ramayana. I also want to suggest all the broadcasters to play a social message of 30 seconds at 9 PM on all GEC because it has the maximum amount of viewership around this time.

How much do you think the industry will suffer amid all this scare and danger to life?

From March 17 to April 15, if I calculate, the Television industry will incur an approximate loss of Rs 250 crore to 300 crores. Post that, if this continues, then the after effect will be far worse. When the lockdown is relaxed, the advertisement and promotions budget will be adjusted because productions/ manufacturing have been affected greatly which will affect the advertising budgets for the company’s and in turn Television industry as advertising is still the prime source of revenue for the tv channels. If the lockdown goes further, the industry will incur a minimum of Rs 60-70 crore per week. Sad state but this shall pass too

