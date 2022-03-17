EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni on Holi celebrations: Not a fan of colours, but will visit my friends to celebrate the day

The festival of colours, Holi is celebrated with great pomp and show all over the country. Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Aly Goni shared with Pinkvilla his views about the festival and the way he likes to celebrate it.

On being asked if he likes the festival of Holi, he shared, "I love festivals and the positivity they bring to our lives. I love Holi but from a distance. I am not a fan of colours but will visit my friends to celebrate the day. I try to play with a few dry colours but I am strictly against playing with water. There is something called water conservation which many people forget especially on this day. I don't want to spoil anyone's fun but hope people just remember to save water while playing Holi".

Aly further shared that he loves the eco-friendly ways of playing Holi. Aly said, "I love seeing people playing with flowers or making their own homemade colours or using organic colours. Also, they should be careful near pets and strays and avoid those water balloons. I don't know what fun people get in throwing them. It's absolutely ok to enjoy the festival but don't spoil it for others. Not to forget there are some places where people start throwing eggs, mud, etc. a week before Holi and have a good excuse 'Holi hai!' Please don't do such things.”

On the work front, Aly was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and he is looking forward to doing some meaningful and impactful roles. There is a buzz that he will be making his Bollywood debut this year.



