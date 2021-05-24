EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on making it up to Neha for missing anniversary: Winning KKK will be the best gift

Arjun Bijlani adds that he has made great bonds with almost everyone on the set, and Abhinav Shukla and Shweta Tiwari have been his close friends for a long time now.

left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s shoot in Cape Town earlier this month, and the actor says that his experience so far has been really good. “I have some of my good friends out here with me and that makes the journey even more fun. I have always loved this show and to be part of it now means a lot to me. We have been going around varied locations for shooting different stunts. The locations are breathtaking. Also, the stunts team has designed and come up with some really difficult tasks. I am enjoying it a lot out here,” smiles Arjun.

Every year we see actors forge a strong bond on the show. Has Arjun found his BFF on the set already? “I have been making great bonds with pretty much everybody. We are a close-knit team, and we have to be working together and standing by each other’s side all the time. Abhinav Shukla and Shweta Tiwari have been great friends for ages. Even has been there always,” says Arjun. Considering the actor is currently in South Africa, he celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Neha over a video call.

It has been the toughest as I have hardly ever been away from her on our anniversary. It was indeed tough that we were away from each other on this special day Arjun Bijlani

“Well, it has been the toughest as I have hardly ever been away from her on our anniversary. It was indeed tough that we were away from each other on this special day. I haven’t planned anything as such yet, but once I am back I will make it up to her for sure. Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi will probably be the best gift that I can give to her right now, and I think even she would be expecting that,” Arjun signs off.

