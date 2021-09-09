EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Parull Chaudhry wishes peace & happiness for everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhagya Lakshmi's show is keeping the audience engaged with its storyline. The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles. In the show, Parull Chaudhry plays the role of Karishma Oberoi. And today she has shared her feeling for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The festival will begin tomorrow. The excitement level is also high among the people. They are bringing Lord Ganesha deity into their home and worshipping it. The festival will be restricted to homes this year too.

The actress said, “Ganesh Chaturthi means the beginning of a festive season, good vibes and festivities all around. Ganpati Bappa is Vighnaharta and the one God I pray to every morning. This year during the festival I will mostly be shooting for Bhagya Lakshmi every day but will make an effort to visit close friends and their Ganpati to offer prayers and eat the Prasad. However, the celebrations will be low key and that’s important owing to the current COVID scenario.”

“Even Bappa wants us to stay safe. My only prayer to Bappa is that we get out of the COVID situation soon and resume a normal life. People have lost jobs and are financially struggling. Also, the Afghanistan scenario is heartbreaking. I hope and pray the world heals,” she further says.

The show is about a girl Lakshmi whose life takes an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

