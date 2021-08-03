EXCLUSIVE: Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare says she was out of work for almost a year and a half

The Aishwarya Khare starrer Bhagya Lakshmi premiers today, and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla the former admitted to be ‘super excited and nervous’. “It's like a dream come true for me, working for Balaji as a lead on such a great channel. There are so many expectations from this show, and I just hope I live up to it,” states Aishwarya.

Further talking about her character Lakshmi, Aishwarya says that she is very selfless and believes in bhagya and karma. “So do I. I have always believed that if it is written for you, you will get it. Also, Lakshmi is extremely polite and soft-spoken, just like me,” she says, adding that there hasn’t been a show like this in a long time, where the makers have focussed on a character who is so selfless in her deeds.

“She believes in ‘Neki’ and not just for her own family but for everyone. Also, the love story in the show is about how two opposite people - someone who believes in 'Neki' and bhagya, and the other one who thinks we create our own bhagya through our hard work - come together and create magic,” explains Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, she informs, that they are following all the guidelines on the set for everyone’s safety. “We are taking all the necessary precautions with social distancing, and everyone is wearing masks on set. Everyone has been vaccinated by the production too,” she says.

Reportedly, the actor had recently said that she had almost given up acting. Prod her on that, and Aishwarya responds, “I was out of work for almost a year and a half, and being a workaholic I couldn't just sit at home. I thought of going abroad for higher studies and started preparing for it. But as I said 'BHAGYA', It was written in my bhagya and yes - I fell in love with acting all over again in Lakshmi. In fact even more now.”

