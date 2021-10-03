EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian on his relationship & engagement: ‘We’re just taking a break’

’s Bigg Boss 15 kickstarted today, and Vishal Kotian is one of the participants on the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor shared his excitement about entering the BB house. “I am quite excited. Will make some more money. Everyone’s troubled by the pandemic, and people have no work. At least I’ll make some money,” states Vishal. When asked if that is one of the reasons why he took up the show, here’s what he said.

“No no, I have worked for 20 years, so luckily money is never a reason why I will take up a show. My career has been very long, so that was not a problem. But I didn’t work a lot during the pandemic, and since I have been sitting doing nothing for a while now, and this is a very big show, so why not?,” clarifies Vishal.

A while ago, the actor was in the news for postponing his engagement because of the pandemic. Elaborating on the same, Vishal says, “I am at that stage in my life, where I was supposed to get engaged and it got cancelled because of the pandemic. I am talking about 2019. Then when the second lockdown opened, I was supposed to get engaged, but a little distance had come in the relationship by then because there was a long gap between 2019 and 2021. There were a lot of misunderstandings and problems and most of them were from my side. I am man enough to accept that. So we are just taking a break and have distanced ourselves since the last two months,” reveals Vishal.

He adds that he isn’t going inside the Bigg Boss 15 house to find love. “Falling in love is called ‘falling in love’, it's not ‘planning in love’. So if it happens organically then fine, and if it doesn’t then it doesn’t. I am not going inside the house with that game plan. So this is the current status of my relationship, where I have wronged somebody, and nobody has wronged me,” shares the actor.

Is that one of the reasons why he agreed to participate in Bigg Boss 15? “Hundred percent, because I want this break. Otherwise in the outside world, your family and friends get involved. But in Bigg Boss, I'll get time to think and reschedule my life,” Vishal signs off.