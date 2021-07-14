EXCLUSIVE: Disha Parmar on her wedding with Rahul Vaidya: ‘I can’t wait to start my life with him’

Disha Parmar informs that she and Rahul Vaidya will also perform together at their sangeet ceremony.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding festivities have already begun, and the soon-to-get-married couple are excited for the big day. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Disha expressed her excitement for July 16. “It feels amazing. It's been a while since we have been talking about it, and because of the pandemic it kept getting pushed for a while. But now that it's finally happening, it's a great feeling. I am really looking forward to it,” says Disha, who was in the middle of her mehndi ceremony.

Last week, Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding date as July 16 on social media. “You know I am actually looking forward to that whole day, because waking up on that day, getting dressed, being there at the mandap, to do the vidhis, and to just be a married couple - I think it’s going to be unbelievably beautiful. I can’t wait to start my life with him. I think it's going to be the best day of my life and nothing will beat this,” smiles Disha, further talking about their sangeet ceremony.

“Rahul and I are performing, but I will not tell you (the details), because that will kill all the surprise. But yes, we are doing a lot of dances together, solo too, and all that jazz. We are doing a full filmy scene,” laughs Disha.

Disha recently even shared pictures and videos from her bachelorette party. “It was quite chill, and not really like a bachelorette because of the (Covid) restrictions. So it was just 4-5 of us chilling together and having a good time. Frankly I just slept well after that night, because I had been so worked up all these days. So that was my one day to just relax and sleep. So we ate well, we enjoyed ourselves and then I just went off to sleep. I remember that. That’s my take away from that night,” Disha signs off.

