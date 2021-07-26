EXCLUSIVE: Disha Parmar says she hasn’t been offered Bigg Boss 15: It's a show which I don’t resonate with

Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited shows of the year, and with it’s 15th season around the corner many speculative names of the participants have been doing the rounds. One of the names is Disha Parmar. There are reports that Disha might participate in this fronted show, however, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress denied the news.

When asked if she has even been offered the show, here’s what she had to say. “This time, no. Not yet. But even if they do offer me, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable. It's a show which I don’t resonate with, I mean I don’t feel comfortable. I have been offered the show so many times, it's just that I never did it because I never felt I was right for it, and I still feel that. So I think I am going to avoid this time too,” informs Disha, who recently got married to singer Rahul Vaidya.

Interestingly, Rahul was a part of the reality show’s 14th season. Meanwhile, other speculative names, which are doing the rounds for Bigg Boss 15, include Anusha Dandekar, , and Disha Vakani, among many others. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, singer Amit Tandon had admitted that he has been offered the show too.

“If you ask me personally, then this is the first time in a long time that I am mentally prepared, that I would like to test those waters. Because I am quite impulsive, and it would be something that’s interesting for me too. I am open to doing it, and I am a fan of the show. At the same time, I feel that I would be very interesting (on the show) too. Matlab rounga bhi aur rulaunga bhi (I will cry and make others cry too), you’ll get to see both the emotions. I am sure I will have my emotional moments as well,” Amit had said.

