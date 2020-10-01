EXCLUSIVE: Gauahar Khan REVEALS when she saw Tanuja ji on finale she felt maybe she will NOT win Bigg Boss 7

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently recounted her winning moment in a candid chat with Pinkvilla. She revealed her nervousness during the BB 7 finale, and why she did not expect to lift the trophy. Read on.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to uplift viewers' moods from October 3 (Saturday). In this new season, we all also get to see some old BB masters, who will add the 'tadka' to the controversial reality show. It is already known that Gauahar Khan is all set to spice up things in the BB 14 house along with and Sidharth Shukla.

But, before she gets locked in the house, we took her down the memory lane with Pinkvilla's special segment 'Bigg Boss Flashback.' In a candid chat with us, Gauahar recalled her Bigg Boss 7 winning moment, which she calls the 'best moment' from her journey. She also revealed why during the finale, she felt that she would not win the trophy of Bigg Boss 7. Gauahar Khan defeated Tanishaa Mukherjee during the BB 7 finale and emerged as the ultimate winner of the season 7.

Recalling the best memory from Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar expressed, 'The best memory ever could be lifting that trophy at the end of the season, because when you live 104 days locked inside the house, that feeling is unbelievable.'

Forget winning, Gauahar merely becoming a finalist was a big achievement, the trophy added the cherry on the cake. 'First of all, being a finalist is only a huge deal because it is all audience voting. You don't reach the final stage due to your talent, it is because of the amount of love you're being showered by the viewers. So, for me standing there on that stage as a finalist, was a huge high, it was a big deal for me.'

The model-actress further revealed the moment, where she was left stunned due to a celebrity's presence. No, not , but her co-contestant Tanishaa's mother and Bollywood's evergreen star Tanuja ji.

'I saw, Tanuja ji is sitting there during the finale. So for the first time in the entire season, I saw somebody from Tanishaa's family, because I don't think she received a letter or anything like that, and we all used to very sad about that. We all got some messages during the season, but she kinda didn't get, for whatever reasons, and we always used to be like Tanishaa it will all be fine,' Gauhar recalled.

Gauahar also revealed that she felt she will not lift the trophy but maybe Tanisha would become the winner. 'When I saw her (Tanuja ji), I was like Oh my God, the legend, Tanuja ji is sitting that means maybe, just maybe, I am not winning this."

She explained that thousands of thoughts were going in her mind at that moment, but she calmed down after seeing her mother and family present during the BB 7 finale. 'Then all I could think of, okay I'm here, I am just going to believe that I'm going to win. Then I did not keep any doubt in my mind and kept praying. I was just too happy to see the crowd cheering for me. And all that was happening for the first time with me, as a model or an actor, you don't get that type of cheering happening for you.'

Finally, when the moment of truth came and Salman Khan revealed the Bigg Boss 7 winner's name, Gauahar went speechless. 'When he (Salman Khan) took my name and I just stood there all lost, and it has become an iconic expression, shared Gauahar.

Expressing how that 'big moment actually felt, Gauahar said, 'I don't know what I felt. I felt numb, I couldn't hear. I felt like everything is going in slow motion. When he (Salman Khan) took my name 'Gauahar Khan,' it took me quite some time to believe.'

'Jab vo confetti udi naa, us waqt, I realised, okay it is my name. And then I just lost it. But, lifting that trophy, was the best moment of the 105 days,' recalled Gauahar with a smiling face.

