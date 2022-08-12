EXCLUSIVE: Kajal Pisal not playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Makers quash reports

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in the television industry and is often in the news for some or the other reason. The show has a solid running span of 14 years and continues to win the hearts of the audience. Every character from the show has left a solid impression on everyone and Disha Vakani's role as Dayaben stood out for its exceptional character sketch. Disha went on maternity leave when she was pregnant with her first daughter but never returned. The loyalists of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are still waiting for Dayaben to appear in the sitcom.

Kajal Pisal is not playing Dayaben, confirm makers

It's been five years since Disha Vakani exited the show midway but the longingness among the audience to see Daya on the screen has never died down. However, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are now considering new actors for the same and the auditions have also begun. There were rumours that Kajal Pisal has been reportedly been finalised to play Dayaben and would soon begin shooting for the show too. However, when Pinkvilla contacted the makers of the show, they touted this news as 'false.' While talking to us, an official spokesperson from Neela Films Production denied this news and said that this news is again a 'rumour' and holds no truth.

Earlier, other actresses like Aishwarya Sakhuja and Rakhi Vijan were also reported to play Dayaben's character. In the past 14 years, several actors quit the show midway and were replaced. The latest actor who bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak. Raj Anadkat, seen as Tapu, has also been missing from the show. When Pinkvilla asked Raj about this, he said, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good at creating suspense. Whatever it is, I'll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

About the show

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others. The show airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

